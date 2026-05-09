'Awful Experience': Supriya Sule's Car Meets With Accident On Mumbai-Pune Expresway

Mumbai: NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule met with an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Saturday, as a car reportedly rammed into her car from the side.

Lok Sabha MP from Baramati, Sule, mentioned that everyone was safe. She also shared details of the vehicle that rammed into her car, which had a Gujarat number plate.

“While travelling from Pune to Mumbai today, I had an awful experience on the highway when vehicle GJ13CF5257 rammed into my car from the side due to reckless driving. Thankfully, everyone is safe,” Sule said in a post on X.

In a note of caution, she said, “Incidents like these are a serious reminder that overspeeding and negligence on our roads can put countless lives at risk. I urge everyone to wear seat belts, remain alert, and drive responsibly so that our highways are safer for all.”

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Further details are awaited.

Mumbai Pune ‘Missing Link’

The long-awaited “Missing Link” on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway was inaugurated on May 1, 2026. This engineering marvel is set to transform the commute between Maharashtra’s two biggest hubs, slashing travel time by 30 minutes and offering a permanent escape from the dreaded Khandala Ghat traffic jams.

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The Rs 6,695-crore project, inaugurated by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, replaced a winding 19-km stretch of the old expressway with a straighter, 13.3-km bypass. By eliminating the steep gradients and sharp "S-curves" of the existing ghat section, the new link allows motorists to zip through the Sahyadri mountains in under 10 minutes.

The new alignment is expected to handle over 70% of the expressway's vehicle traffic, drastically reducing bottlenecks near the Khalapur toll plaza, where 10 lanes currently merge into six.