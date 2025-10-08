Ayodhya Aims For Grand Deepotsav, Lighting 2.6 Million Diyas

Ayodhya: Preparations for the upcoming Ayodhya Deepotsav have concluded successfully, and tenders for diyas, oil, wicks, and miscellaneous items for the festival have also been placed. Jayendra Kumar, CEO, Shree Ayodhya Jee Teerth Vikas Parsihad, and Municipal Commissioner, said that the goal this year would be to light 26 lakh diyas during the festival, further stating that all necessary arrangements were also being made by the Nagar Nigam Ayodhya for sanitation and toilets.

"Shree Ayodhya Jee Teerth Vikas Parishad has done all tenders for diyas, oil, wicks and miscellaneous items for Deepotsav. Like in the last few years, Nagar Nigam Ayodhya is making all the necessary arrangements for sanitation, toilets, and decorations...Different welcome gates will also be constructed...The goal this time is to light 26 lakh diyas..." Kumar told ANI.

The Deepotsav festival is to be celebrated from October 18 to 20, along with a drone show and a light and sound show this year, as per officials. Earlier, Commissioner Rajesh Kumar said, “This time Deepotsav will be celebrated on 19 October. In view of that, all preparations are almost complete...We will break the record we made last time. We will light more than 26 lakh diyas... There will be a drone show, a light-sound show...” This spectacular festival commemorates Lord Ram's triumphant return to Ayodhya, symbolising the victory of light over darkness and good over evil.

A 45-minute show at Ram Ki Paidi will narrate Lord Ram's story through projection mapping, laser effects, fireworks, music, and storytelling, featuring over 100 artists. Over 26 lakh diyas will illuminate the Saryu River ghats, aiming for a Guinness World Record. Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh earlier said, “In line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision to revive Treta Yuga's Ayodhya, Deepotsav-2025 will be the grandest ever and will set several new records.”

"Deepotsav-2025 will recreate the joy of Lord Ram's return to Ayodhya using modern technology. While the entire city will shine with lights, on the other hand, more than 26 lakh diyas will be lit on the banks of the Saryu River to set a Guinness World Record. Devotees and tourists from India and abroad will witness this magnificent celebration.