'Ayodhya Has Come Alive Once More...memories of Treta Yuga': CM Adityanath, Up Governor, Leads 10th Deepotsav Celebrations

Ayodhya: Radiating the spiritual splendour of the Treta Yuga, Ayodhya Dham hosted the 10th edition of its mega Deepotsav celebrations on the banks of the sacred Saryu River.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel welcomed Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, saints, and key dignitaries for the landmark evening, which saw over 30 lakh earthen lamps (diyas) arranged along the ghats.

Addressing a massive gathering at Ram Katha Park after performing aarti and worshipping Lord Ram and Goddess Janaki, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reflected on the city's transformation from centuries of struggle to its present cultural renaissance.

Recalling the decades of struggle during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, CM Adityanath emphasised the historic sacrifices of kar sevaks and saints, issuing a stern message to political critics who previously suppressed the movement.

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"An airport could never be built in Ayodhya in the past. Today, Ayodhya boasts an international airport named after Maharishi Valmiki... I have come here today to assure you of this: those who once neglected and insulted us, who opened fire on the devotees of Lord Ram, and who humiliated and lathi-charged the saints—if they ever visit Ayodhya, they must come only after offering an apology. Let them apologise to the devotees of Lord Ram; let them apologise to the saints. Let them repent for their past actions..."

Tracing Ayodhya's rebirth back to the landmark consecration (Pran Pratishtha) of Ram Lalla led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister contrasted the city's dark history of state action and neglect with its modern resurrection.

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"During the 500-year period of subjugation—an era marked by foreign invaders—many might have doubted whether it would ever be possible for Ram Lalla to be enshrined in Ayodhya once again. Yet today, Ayodhya Dham is reclaiming the glory for which kar sevaks made supreme sacrifices and revered saints waged a long struggle—a movement for the Ram Janmabhoomi," said the UP CM.

"Today, under the guidance and leadership of Prime Minister Modi, and in resonance with the true spirit of Ayodhya—a place that once witnessed lathi charges and gunfire merely for uttering the name Shri Ram, a place where the very mention of Ram was once sinfully prohibited, and a place that had been left completely neglected and seemingly cursed—Ayodhya has come alive once more, evoking the memories of the Treta Yuga," added Yogi Adityanath.

Speaking on the banks of the Saryu River, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel underscored how Ayodhya's heritage fuels both national consciousness and local livelihoods.

"I am delighted to be present here today on the sacred banks of the Saryu River on this extraordinary occasion of 'Deepotsav'. This holy evening is illuminated not only by the golden glow of countless lamps but also by the divine light of reverence, faith, and spiritual consciousness... 'Ram' is not just a name; he is an idea, a set of values, the soul of India, and the foundation of our national consciousness."

"Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the development of Ayodhya is moving forward with a new vision and a renewed resolve. The ever-increasing number of pilgrims and tourists in Ayodhya has brought with it boundless possibilities for employment and economic prosperity. Opportunities are being created for thousands of families involved in sectors such as hospitality, guesthouses, transport, food and beverage, handicrafts, floral offerings, worship materials, and local products," added the UP Governor.

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan served as the Chief Guest. CM Adityanath praised his journey from a Tamil Nadu farming family to holding the nation's second-highest constitutional office. Governor Anandiben Patel and Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak were also in attendance.

"Born into an ordinary farming family in Tamil Nadu—in the far south of India—the Vice President has, through his unwavering devotion to India's traditions and culture, and his steadfast commitment to the nation's values and ideals, fulfilled many significant responsibilities for the country... Today, he has arrived in Ayodhya. I extend a heartfelt welcome and greeting to the Vice President of India here on the sacred soil of Ayodhya, on the occasion of Deepotsav 2026," the Chief Minister said.

Before the main stage program, CM Adityanath toured a curated exhibition highlighting Ayodhya’s 500-year history, the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, and its modern infrastructure transformation.