Ayodhya Ram Temple Donation Theft Row: FIR Registered Against 8 People On UP Govt Orders
An FIR was registered in Ayodhya against 8 people over alleged Ram Temple donation theft, based on Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust member Shri Krishna Mohan’s complaint, as directed by the UP government under multiple BNS sections.
- India News
- 1 min read
Ayodhya: An FIR was registered in Ayodhya against 8 people over alleged Ram Temple donation theft, based on Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust member Shri Krishna Mohan’s complaint, as directed by the UP government under multiple BNS sections.
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Further details regarding the FIR are awaited.
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