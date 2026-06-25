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  • Ayodhya Ram Temple Donation Theft Row: FIR Registered Against 8 People On UP Govt Orders

Ayodhya Ram Temple Donation Theft Row: FIR Registered Against 8 People On UP Govt Orders

An FIR was registered in Ayodhya against 8 people over alleged Ram Temple donation theft, based on Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust member Shri Krishna Mohan’s complaint, as directed by the UP government under multiple BNS sections.

Abhishek Tiwari
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Ayodhya Ram Temple Donation Theft Row: FIR Registered Against 8 People On UP Govt Orders
Ayodhya Ram Temple Donation Theft Row: FIR Registered Against 8 People On UP Govt Orders | Image: ANI

Ayodhya: An FIR was registered in Ayodhya against 8 people over alleged Ram Temple donation theft, based on Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust member Shri Krishna Mohan’s complaint, as directed by the UP government under multiple BNS sections.

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Further details regarding the FIR are awaited. 

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Published By:
 Abhishek Tiwari
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