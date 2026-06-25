Updated 25 June 2026 at 19:55 IST Ayodhya Ram Temple Donation Theft Row: FIR Registered Against 8 People On UP Govt Orders An FIR was registered in Ayodhya against 8 people over alleged Ram Temple donation theft, based on Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust member Shri Krishna Mohan’s complaint, as directed by the UP government under multiple BNS sections.