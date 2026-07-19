Ayodhya Viral Video Controversy: 4 Detained Over Viral Clip Of Men Eating Mutton, Drinking Beer On Boat In Saryu River

Ayodhya: The police in Ayodhya have taken 4 men into custody after a video of them eating mutton and drinking beer on a boat in the Saryu River at Guptaar Ghat triggered anger online. The clip, which spread across social media platforms, showed the group partying on the waterway that devotees regard as sacred.

The footage drew sharp criticism from local residents and pilgrims who condemned the act and said that such behaviour disrespected the religious importance of the river. Hours after the video surfaced, the Ayodhya police launched an inquiry and identified those involved.

A senior police official confirmed that the 4 detained men were identified and detained. The police identified the 4 accused men as Lavkush Nishad, Rajkumar Nishad, Jitendra Nishad and Pawan Nishad. Further inquiry into the matter is being conducted and the accused are being questioned as part of the probe.

Accused Detained After Clip Went Viral

Ayodhya Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dr Gaurav Grover stated that the department was scrutinising the video and would proceed with legal action once facts were established. He said, “Police are examining the viral video and will take necessary legal action based on the findings of the investigation.”

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Circle Officer (CO City) Shriyash Tripathi asserted that the clip clearly showed 4 youngsters consuming mutton and liquor while on a boat in the Saryu. The police are now probing to verify when the recording was made, what exactly each person did in the video, and whether any specific laws were breached.

The police stressed that the act was seen as an affront to the faith of devotees who hold the Saryu in deep reverence. The river runs through Ayodhya and is linked to numerous religious traditions, making any perceived desecration a sensitive issue for the locals.

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Earlier, in June, the Varanasi police arrested 5 men after a video emerged of them cooking chicken and drinking beer on a boat in the Ganga. According to Dasasvamedh ACP Atul Anjan Tripathi, the accused, aged between 25 and 32, were remanded to jail and the police confiscated their boat.

In March, at least 14 people were arrested in Varanasi on charges of defiling a place of worship and hurting religious sentiments. The complaint, filed by BJP Yuva Morcha’s Varanasi city unit chief Rajat Jaiswal, alleged that a video showed the group eating chicken biryani during an Iftar gathering on a boat on the Ganga.