AYUSH Doctor Declines Government Job After Hijab Incident; Nitish Kumar Faces Sharp Criticism

AYUSH doctor Nusrat Parveen has decided she will not join the Bihar government service, days after receiving her appointment letter, says a news report. Parveen was one of the women present at a government event in Patna where Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was seen pulling down her hijab in a widely circulated video.

Her family told the publication that they are trying to convince her to reconsider, saying she should not suffer because of someone else’s actions. Parveen was scheduled to join duty on December 20.

Video Shared by RJD Sparks Outrage Online

The controversy escalated after the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) posted the video on its official X account. The clip quickly went viral, prompting strong reactions from social media users, especially women, who called the Chief Minister’s gesture inappropriate and disrespectful.

The Bihar government and Nitish Kumar have not issued any statement on the incident so far.

Opposition Leaders Criticise Nitish Kumar

The video has triggered criticism from several political leaders across states. Many have questioned the Chief Minister’s conduct at a public event and expressed concern over the message such actions send to women.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also reacted to the video, calling the incident “unfortunate” and saying such actions are unacceptable from someone holding a constitutional position. He said the episode damages the image of a leader who was earlier seen as secular and responsible.

Abdullah compared the situation to a past incident in Jammu and Kashmir, saying political leaders must be careful about how they interact with women in public spaces.

Incident Adds to Growing Backlash

The video shows the incident taking place during a ceremony where appointment letters were being handed to newly recruited AYUSH doctors. As Parveen stepped forward to receive her certificate, the Chief Minister reached out and pulled down her hijab. The gesture has been widely criticised.