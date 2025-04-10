Ayushman Bharat Card Distribution Begins in Delhi: Check Who’s Eligible and How to Apply

New Delhi: The distribution of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) cards began in the national capital on Thursday, April 10, marking a major step toward universal health coverage for Delhi residents.

The launch followed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the National Health Authority (NHA) under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and the Department of Health & Family Welfare, Government of NCT of Delhi.

With this, Delhi became the 35th state or Union Territory in India to implement the AB PM-JAY scheme, which was launched in 2018 to provide free health coverage to poor and vulnerable families across the country.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta On Ayushman Bharat Card Distribution

While addressing the Ayushman Bharat Card Distribution ceremony, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta said, "Being healthy is a matter of great fortune. Only a healthy body can accomplish all other tasks. And with the same principle, the Prime Minister of the country has always been concerned about the health of every citizen of India."

Over 36 Lakh People in Delhi to Get Health Coverage

Speaking at the MoU signing ceremony, Union Health Minister JP Nadda said, “With around three million people belonging to over 650,000 families and an estimated 600,000 senior citizens, about 3.6 million people in Delhi will be benefitted from the Ayushman Bharat PMJAY scheme.”

He also confirmed that the national capital will implement the scheme under the trust model.

The announcement marked a significant move towards bridging the healthcare gap in Delhi, which had not been part of the scheme until now.

Additional Top-Up Cover Announced by Delhi Government

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also declared a major benefit for the residents.

“Around 6.54 lakh families in Delhi will benefit under the scheme,” she said, adding that the Delhi government will provide an additional top-up of ₹5 lakhs over and above the coverage already being provided under the central government scheme.

This means that eligible families will now receive health insurance coverage of up to ₹10 lakhs annually, combining both central and state contributions.

Eligibility Criteria

To avail the benefits of the Ayushman Bharat scheme in Delhi, applicants must meet the following conditions:

Residency: Must be a permanent resident of Delhi. Economic Status: Should belong to an economically weaker section. Senior Citizens: All Delhi residents aged 70 and above are eligible, irrespective of their income level.

How to Apply for Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY

To apply for the Ayushman Bharat health card and check eligibility, residents need to follow these steps:

Visit the official website: https://pmjay.gov.in

Enter your mobile number and fill in the captcha Verify with the OTP received Select your state (Delhi) Check your eligibility using one of the following: Mobile number Name Ration card number

If eligible, your name will be displayed on the right side of the screen. By clicking on the ‘family members’ section, you can also view details of other household beneficiaries.

Once verified, eligible citizens will be able to access cashless health services at impaneled public and private hospitals under the scheme.

About Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY

Launched in 2018, the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana is the world’s largest publicly funded health insurance scheme, aiming to provide ₹5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization.