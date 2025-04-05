Ayushman Bharat Scheme In Delhi: Check Eligibility, How To Avail Benefits And Register Online

In a major step to increase the accessibility of healthcare, the Delhi government has formally become a part of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Health Authority on 5th April 2025.

This partnership makes Delhi the 35th Union Territory or state to introduce the scheme, with an objective to cover its citizens with comprehensive health coverage.

Beneficiaries and Coverage

The integration of ABPM-JAY in Delhi will provide benefits to around 3.6 million people. This comprises about 650,000 families, amounting to 3 million individuals, and about 600,000 elderly people. The scheme provides coverage for health of up to Rs 5 lakh per family every year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization.

The Delhi government has assured to offer an extra Rs 5 lakh cover for eligible families, thereby increasing the healthcare benefit to Rs 10 lakh.

Eligibility Criteria

To take advantage of the scheme under Ayushman Bharat in Delhi, beneficiaries are required to satisfy the following conditions:



Residency: Must be a permanent resident of Delhi.

Economic Status: Should belong to an economically weaker household.

Senior Citizens: All residents above 70 years of age are eligible, regardless of their income.

Application Process

The eligible residents can apply for the Ayushman Bharat scheme via the portal. The application involves the submission of the required documents, such as Aadhaar Card, residence proof, and bank details. The beneficiaries, after successful verification, will receive an Ayushman card, which will provide them with access to cashless medical facilities at empaneled hospitals.

Government's Vision

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta asserted the government's commitment to better healthcare services by saying that the first phase would benefit 235,000 families, and distribution of cards will begin from April 10. This move highlights the administration's focus on offering quality healthcare to economically weaker sections of society.