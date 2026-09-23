Azamgarh 7-Hour Standoff Ends: Police Rescue 3 Children After Man Kills Wife And 2 Others During Puja

Azamgarh: Azamgarh Police rescued three children after a seven-hour-long standoff with a man accused of shooting and killing his wife and two other people at his residence, ADG Varanasi Zone Naveen Arora said.

According to Arora, all three children were rescued and sent to hospital for treatment. He said one son had suffered a gunshot wound, while the other two children were found traumatised and suffering from dehydration and lack of food and water.

The ADG said police initially exercised restraint as the accused refused to come out of the house and insisted that they wait until morning.

He said the situation escalated after the accused opened fire from inside the premises, forcing the police team to enter as a last resort.

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Arora said, "It was successful in the sense that, prima facie, we managed to save the lives of all three children. One son had sustained a gunshot wound, a fact discovered only after entering the premises. All three children were sent to the hospital for treatment; the other two were in a state of trauma, suffering from dehydration and a lack of food and water, in addition to mental distress."

The ADG further said that the accused had refused to come out and opened fire on officials too.

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"Even after a seven-hour siege, the accused refused to come out and kept insisting we wait until morning...Finally, when he (accused Arvind) opened fire from within, the SSP and three or four members of the SOG team were compelled to break down the door and enter as a last resort. We used stun grenades and tear gas; as the team members, including the SSP, entered, they came under fire and were forced to return fire," the ADG told reporters.

Arora further said that the police used limited retaliatory fire while entering the premises and prioritised rescuing the children.

He said the son who had sustained the gunshot wound was rescued first, followed by the two daughters. The accused was subsequently taken to hospital with a gunshot injury and was reported to be critically injured.

“Thanks to the police's excellent training, the firing was precise and minimal; only three or four rounds were fired. The son, who had already been shot, was rescued first, followed by the safe rescue of the two daughters...The accused has been sent to the hospital; he is critically injured, having sustained a gunshot wound...Further legal proceedings will follow. This includes the necessary inquiry and the registration of an FIR; he is, of course, the accused in the incidents that have occurred. He is accused of three murders and of shooting his son; charges under Section 307 (attempt to murder) also apply. Consequently, an FIR invoking multiple sections will be registered, followed by legal action," ADG added.

According to Azamgarh Senior Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar, the accused had "displayed aggressive behaviour towards family members."

Speaking about the incident, the SSP said the man's mother and wife had previously complained about his conduct.

The SSP said, "After speaking with villagers, the accused's family members, and an individual who survived the shooting unharmed, the investigation so far has revealed that the man involved, Arvind, was mentally disturbed and exhibited aggressive behaviour. His mother and wife had frequently complained about him assaulting family members and engaging in such conduct. Distressed by this situation, his mother and wife had organized a religious ritual. They suspected he was under the influence of an evil spirit and arranged the ceremony in the hope of dispelling it.”

He further said, “The accused had been consistently objecting to this and was angry with his family about it. When his wife pointed out that he was insulting the priest conducting the ritual, he became enraged and shot his wife and two other people. All three of them have died. The accused has locked himself in a room along with his children. Our police team is employing tact and dialogue in an effort to safely rescue the children and bring them out unharmed"

A local resident, describing the sequence of events, said five priests had arrived at the house for the ritual. According to the local, the accused questioned the purpose of the ritual before an argument broke out, following which he allegedly opened fire.