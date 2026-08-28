'Targeted Because I’m Dalit': B Nagendra Resigns From Karnataka Cabinet Over Valmiki Scam Allegations

New Delhi: Karnataka minister B Nagendra resigned from the state Cabinet on Friday amid renewed political pressure over alleged irregularities in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation, saying he was being targeted because he belongs to the Dalit community.

Nagendra, who became emotional while announcing his decision, said he had been repeatedly accused despite denying any direct involvement in the alleged transactions. “Is my signature anywhere in the Valmiki transaction? I am being targeted as a Dalit,” he said, questioning why responsibility was being placed on him when banks were involved in the transactions.

The resignation marks the second time in two years that Nagendra has stepped down from the Karnataka Cabinet over the same controversy. He had resigned as the Tribal Welfare Minister in June 2024 after allegations surfaced over the Valmiki Corporation funds. He was later re-inducted into the Cabinet on August 3, following D K Shivakumar's takeover as Karnataka Chief Minister.

The controversy centres on alleged financial irregularities in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation. The issue came to light after corporation accounts officer P Chandrasekharan died by suicide in May 2024 and reportedly left behind a note alleging unauthorised transfers of funds. Subsequent investigations found that substantial amounts had been transferred from the corporation's accounts to other accounts.

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The Opposition BJP had intensified its demand for Nagendra's resignation in recent days, repeatedly highlighting alleged irregularities amounting to ₹89 crore in the corporation. The issue had become a major political flashpoint in the state, with the BJP accusing the Congress government of failing to ensure accountability.

Announcing his resignation, Nagendra said he believed in the Constitution and alleged that the BJP was seeking to impose the Manusmriti and had an “anti-tribal mindset”. He also said his party had repeatedly asked the BJP to discuss the allegations against him in the Assembly.

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In his remarks, Nagendra also questioned the basis for holding him responsible for the alleged transactions and said the people of Karnataka were watching the developments. He alleged that “a thousand lies” had been told against him every day.

The resignation comes ahead of a major BJP campaign in Karnataka. The state BJP has announced a 10-day, 200-km foot march from Raichur to Ballari from September 1 to 10, with the alleged failures and corruption of the Congress government expected to be among its key issues. Nagendra's re-induction into the Cabinet is also likely to figure prominently in the campaign.