Baaraat Turns Tragic: Groom Collapses, Dies on Horse Mid-Procession in MP's Sheopur

The deceased has been identified as Pradeep Jat, the former district president of the National Student Union of India (NSUI). (Representational Image) | Image: Freepik

Sheopur, Madhya Pradesh: A wedding celebration turned tragic in the Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh when a 26-year-old groom collapsed and died while riding a horse during his wedding procession.

The incident occurred on Friday night, with a video of the heartbreaking moment surfacing on social media the following day.

The deceased has been identified as Pradeep Jat, the former district president of the National Student Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Congress party.

According to Dr R.B. Goyal, the civil surgeon at the district hospital, Jat was rushed to the medical facility by family members, but he had already succumbed by the time he arrived. Preliminary assessments suggest he suffered a fatal heart attack.

A video of the incident shows Jat, dressed in traditional wedding attire, riding towards the stage on a horse.

Moments later, he begins to lean forward and becomes unresponsive. A relative attempts to help him off the horse, but before they can act, Jat collapses.

Jat was a resident of Soonswada village. His sudden demise has left his family and the local community in deep shock.

Earlier last week, a similar incident had come to light when a woman, who was attending her cousin's wedding in Vidisha suddenly collapsed while dancing and died.

The woman was identified as Parinita Jain, a resident of Indore. Parinita, who was a MBA graduate was living with her parents in Indore's South Tukoganj. According to official information, one of her younger brothers also died of a heart attack at the age of 12.