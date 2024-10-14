sb.scorecardresearch
  • Baba Siddeque Killing: What is Ossification Test That Revealed Murder Accused is Not Minor

Published 08:43 IST, October 14th 2024

Baba Siddeque Killing: What is Ossification Test That Revealed Murder Accused is Not Minor

One of the accused in the murder of Baba Siddiqui, who claimed to be a minor, has been determined to be an adult through a bone ossification test

Reported by: Digital Desk
NCP leader Baba Siddique was shot dead allegedly by three men in Mumbai
One of the accused in the murder of Baba Siddiqui, who claimed to be a minor, has been determined to be an adult through a bone ossification test | Image: Facebook
08:43 IST, October 14th 2024