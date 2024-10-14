Published 08:43 IST, October 14th 2024
Baba Siddeque Killing: What is Ossification Test That Revealed Murder Accused is Not Minor
One of the accused in the murder of Baba Siddiqui, who claimed to be a minor, has been determined to be an adult through a bone ossification test
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
One of the accused in the murder of Baba Siddiqui, who claimed to be a minor, has been determined to be an adult through a bone ossification test | Image: Facebook
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
08:43 IST, October 14th 2024