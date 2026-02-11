Babri Masjid Construction Begins In Murshidabad With Quran Recitations, To Be Completed In 2 Years

New Delhi: As tensions peak in West Bengal ahead of the assembly polls, suspended Trinamool Congress MLA, Humayun Kabir who has launched his own political outfit, Jan Unnayan Party (JUP) started off the construction of a new mosque in Murshidabad's Rejinagar, modelled on the controversial Babri Masjid, that was desecrated during the Ram Mandir movement. Kabir declared that the project would be completed in two years.

“I am very happy. I thank the Almighty. So many people are standing with me today, and I thank all of them. Let others oppose me. In the next two years, I hope the Babri Masjid structure will be completed. Building Temples is fine, but if a Muslim wants to construct a Masjid, they are opposing it. We will throw them out of power,” Kabir said, speaking to reporters in Murshidabad.

The foundation stone was laid after some rituals, including Quran recitations by around a hundred clerics. Labourers have started digging work in full scale and building materials are in place.

Kabir expressed his gratitude to his supporters and pointed out at the hypocrisy saying that while building temples are universally accepted, people mostly frown upon when Muslims start constructing a mosque.

Advertisement

The developments comes a day after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reiterating that the Babri structure would never be rebuilt, even till the “final day”.

"Those who are dreaming of the Babri structure, to them I would like to say that day will never come. Don't live for the final day. Learn to live by the rules in India. Abide by the law of the land. Otherwise, if someone will break the rules, the path will lead them straight to hell. If someone is dreaming of going to heaven by breaking laws, their dream would never materialise," the Chief Minister had said while addressing a religious gathering in Barabanki.

Advertisement

Earlier in January, Humayun Kabir confirmed the construction of a hospital and a university, along with the construction of the Babri Masjid. "A Babri Masjid will be built here, a hospital will be built, a university will be built, and facilities will be created for the benefit of the people," Kabir had said.

Kabir had also emphasised the involvement of people from various castes in the construction of the masjid. "People of all castes have come here with their goods and are doing business. I haven't stopped anyone," he underlined.

"Construction of the mosque has already begun, and until it is completed, prayers will be held here every Friday. No one has the courage to stop us from offering prayers here," he emphasised.