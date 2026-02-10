Babri Masjid Will Never Be Rebuilt, Till Eternity: Yogi Adityanath Calls Out 'Ramdrohis'

Barabanki: Amid calls by suspended Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Humayun Kabir on constructing a Babri Masjid replica in West Bengal's Murshidabad, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reiterated on Tuesday that the Babri structure would never be rebuilt, even till the “final day”.

"Those who are dreaming of the Babri structure, to them I would like to say that day will never come. Don't live for the final day. Learn to live by the rules in India. Abide by the law of the land. Otherwise, if someone will break the rules, the path will lead them straight to hell. If someone is dreaming of going to heaven by breaking laws, their dream would never materialise," the Chief Minister said while addressing a religious gathering in Barabanki.

Calling out religious opportunists who invoke the blessings of Lord Ram only during crises, Yogi Adityanath said, “Some opportunists remember Lord Ram when they face crises and forget Him later. So, Lord Ram has also forgotten them. They will not succeed now. They will never go forward now.”

"There is no place for these 'Ramdrohis' now; there is no place for those who fire bullets at ‘Ram bhakts,’ he said harking back to the days of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement in Ayodhya.

The Chief Minister was speaking at the Shri Ram Janaki Temple during the 10th Shri Hanuman Virat Mahayagya and Shri Ramarcha Pujan.

In West Bengal, which goes to poll this year, Humayun Kabir laid the foundation stone for a mosque modelled on the Babri Masjid on December 6, 2025. This event, which got much public attention, coincided with the anniversary of the demolition of the disputed structure in Ayodhya.

The MLA had earlier announced plans to build a Babri Masjid in Murshidabad in 2024. However, that announcement did not draw serious attention then.

Reports suggest that the construction work of the structure is set to begin on the afternoon of February 11 following a recital from the Quran. The event is expected to be attended by around 5,000 people, including religious leaders from the minority community.

Following Kabir's provocative statements on building the Babri-modelled mosque in Murshidabad, the ruling Trinamool Congress distanced itself from the issue and even ended up suspending Kabir from the party, prompting him to form his own outfit, the Janata Unnayan Party (JUP).