‘Jaise Chashme Hote hain Waise Drishti Hoti Hain’: Home Minister Amit Shah Fires Back on Opposition

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Opposition in the Lok Sabha over their silence following the successful neutralisation of terrorists behind the Pahalgam attack.

Calling out their lack of response, Shah said, “Jaise chashme hote hain waise drishti hoti hain” (As the lens is, so is the vision), suggesting the Opposition views national security through a biased political lens.



'Operation Mahadev Eliminated the Killers'

Speaking in Parliament, Shah confirmed that three terrorists — Suleman alias Faizal, Afghan, and Jibran — were killed in a joint operation by the Indian Army, CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police under Operation Mahadev. All three were classified as A-category Lashkar-e-Taiba operatives and were responsible for the brutal killings of civilians in the Baisaran valley near Pahalgam.



"All three terrorists who killed our citizens in the Baisaran valley have been eliminated," Shah said. He added that the terrorists’ identities were confirmed through detained local collaborators who previously supplied them food.



‘Operation Sindoor and Mahadev: A Twin Strike on Terror’

Shah drew a distinction between two coordinated security missions — Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev.

"Operation Sindoor killed those who sent the terrorists and Operation Mahadev killed those who carried out the attack," he explained.



‘Faces Should Show Joy, But...’



Shah expressed disappointment that the Opposition didn’t welcome the successful operation. “I was expecting that when they hear this news of killing of the Pahalgam terrorists, they will be happy, but instead they don't seem happy about it,” he said, adding, “Magar syaahi padd gayi inke chehre pe (But their faces look smeared with ink). What kind of politics is this?”



Clarification on PM Modi’s Visit

In response to allegations that Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose to campaign in Bihar rather than respond to the Pahalgam terror attack, Shah clarified that the PM was abroad on the day of the incident.



