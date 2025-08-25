Back Home in Lucknow, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla Reunites With Family | Watch The Emotional Moment

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who returned to earth on July 15 after completing the Axiom-4 (AX-4) space mission, landed in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, today, August 25, where reunited with his family, including parents, wife and his son. He will be felicitated by CM Yogi Adityanath at City Montessori School in Gomtinagar. Shubhanshu Shukla returned to India in the early hours of August 17 at Delhi airport. On Sunday, August 24, he and his colleagues, Group Captain P V Nair, Group Captain Ajit Krishnan and Group Captain Angad Pratap, were felicitated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla reunites with family in Lucknow

In the video going viral on the internet, Shubhanshu received a hearty welcome at the Lucknow airport by his family, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and residents of the city.

In one of the videos, he can be seen hugging his wife, Kamna Mishra and their son.

Meanwhile, the UP government has organised a huge event welcoming Shubhanshu Shukla after achieving a milestone. Speaking to reporters, Brajesh Pathak said that the Uttar Pradesh government has organised an event to honour Group Captain Shukla. "The son of Lucknow and India, Shubhanshu Shukla's arrival is being awaited by the whole of Lucknow. We welcome our beloved as he comes home, and we feel proud of his achievements. Shubhanshu Shukla has shown a way to the world. The UP government has organised a big event to honour him today. He is an inspiration for the youth," he said.