'Backtracked From His Word': Minister Says Rahul Gandhi Shifted Goalposts After Govt Agreed To NEET Debate

New Delhi: Union Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office, Dr. Jitendra Singh, on Tuesday shared details of a government delegation’s intervention to resolve a sudden sit-in protest by senior Congress leaders near Akbar Road, accusing Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi of reneging on his initial commitment.

In a detailed post on X, Dr. Jitendra Singh stated that the government, respecting the Congress party's demand, promptly deputed him along with Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan to engage with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and other leaders who had staged a dharna at the location.

The delegation urged the Congress leaders to call off the protest, citing that the site was not designated for demonstrations and was causing significant inconvenience to the public. According to Dr. Singh, Rahul Gandhi initially agreed to end the sit-in on the condition that the government commit to a comprehensive discussion on all issues related to the NEET examination and the ongoing student agitation in Parliament.

Following consultations with top government leadership, the assurance was conveyed to Rahul Gandhi, who was informed that the demand had been accepted. However, the situation took a turn when Gandhi escalated his position, adding a fresh demand for the resignation of the Union Education Minister.

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“Now I have two demands: a discussion in Parliament and the resignation of the Union Education Minister,” Dr. Singh quoted Rahul Gandhi as saying. When reminded that his original condition was only for a parliamentary discussion, Gandhi reportedly replied that his demands had changed and asserted it was his prerogative.

The Minister highlighted that senior Congress leaders were politely informed that such shifting of goalposts was inconsistent with democratic decorum, but the response was dismissive. On the choice of protest venue, Gandhi reportedly maintained that it was his decision where to sit.

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