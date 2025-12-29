Badaun Horror: Missing Minor Girl Found Dead With Mutilated Body, Police Launch Probe

Badaun: A shocking incident has surfaced from Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun district where the body of a 16-year-old minor girl, who had been missing for several days, was found lying in a mutilated condition in the Wazirganj police station area, triggering panic and outrage among locals.

Police officials said they received information about an unidentified body, following which a team rushed to the spot. The deceased was later identified as Soni (16), daughter of Ikraar, a resident of Lahara-Ladpur village under the Wazirganj police station jurisdiction.

According to the police, the girl had been missing since December 19, and her family had been searching for her. The recovery of her body days later has raised serious concerns and intensified suspicion around the circumstances of her death.

The police took the body into custody and sent it for a postmortem examination to determine the exact cause of death. A forensic team was deployed at the scene to collect evidence, while officials said all possible angles are being examined.

The incident led to a stir in the area, with residents gathering at the spot and demanding swift justice. Senior police officials stated that an investigation is underway, and further action will be taken based on the postmortem report and forensic findings.

Police have assured that those responsible will be identified and held accountable, adding that no possibility is being ruled out at this stage.