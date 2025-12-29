'They Are Trying to Kill My Husband': Unnao Rape Survivor Alleges Threats, Seeks Y-Category Security

New Delhi: The survivor in the Unnao rape case has alleged serious threats to her life and that of her family, claiming attempts are being made to target her husband and destroy their livelihood.

Speaking to ANI, she said influential individuals linked to the case were responsible for the intimidation and warned that she fears for the safety of her children as well. “They are trying to kill my husband. If anything happens to him, Brij Bhushan Singh will be responsible”, the survivor said, adding that her identity was unlawfully disclosed through an Instagram account.

She further claimed that photographs of her husband were being circulated deliberately to ensure he remains unemployed. “They are releasing my husband’s photos so that he stays jobless. My kids will die. There is a threat to my life”, she said.

The survivor also accused the Makhi police of inaction, stating that no FIR has been registered against Rashmi Singh Sengar despite repeated complaints. “The police are not taking action against Rashmi Singh Sengar”, she said, adding that an advocate from the Sengar camp was involved in circulating her husband’s photographs.

Appealing directly to the Uttar Pradesh government, the survivor urged Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to intervene. “I am requesting CM Yogi Adityanath to look into this matter”, she said, demanding enhanced security for her family. She added that given the alleged threats and harassment, she and her family should be provided Y-category security.

The survivor in an exclusive conversation with Republic TV said that she fears for her life now following Sengar's bail. She added, "Kal meri security withdraw ki jaegi. Mai to fir kahi ki bhi nahi rahungi...jaan ka khatra lifetime tak bana hai".

On Sunday, the survivor appealed to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to ensure her safety so she could pursue her case without fear. In a significant moment of justice for the survivor and her family, the Supreme Court on Monday stayed the Delhi High Court order suspending the life sentence of Unnao rape convict Kuldeep Singh Sengar.