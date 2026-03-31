Bagdogra-Delhi Air India Express Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Lucknow After Mid-Air Smoke Alert
A Delhi-bound Air India Express flight from Bagdogra made an emergency landing in Lucknow after mid-air smoke alert.
- India News
- 1 min read
Lucknow: A Delhi-bound Air India Express flight from Bagdogra made an emergency landing in Lucknow after mid-air smoke alert.
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