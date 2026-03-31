Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Bagdogra-Delhi Air India Express Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Lucknow After Mid-Air Smoke Alert

Bagdogra-Delhi Air India Express Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Lucknow After Mid-Air Smoke Alert

A Delhi-bound Air India Express flight from Bagdogra made an emergency landing in Lucknow after mid-air smoke alert.

Satyaki Baidya
Follow : Google News Icon  
Republic world breaking news
Republic world breaking news | Image: Republic world breaking news

Lucknow: A Delhi-bound Air India Express flight from Bagdogra made an emergency landing in Lucknow after mid-air smoke alert.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.

 

Published By :
Satyaki Baidya
Published On: