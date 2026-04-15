Baghpat Tragedy: Gas Leak at Sugar Mill Leaves 1 Dead, 3 Injured

Baghpat (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 15 (ANI): One person died and three others were hospitalised after a suspected gas leak at a sugar mill in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district, police said on Tuesday.

According to Superintendent of Police Suraj Kumar Roy, the incident took place at Malakpur Sugar Mill under the jurisdiction of Baraut police station during evening hours, when several workers reportedly fell unconscious inside the premises.

"Today, on April 14, information was received from Malakpur Sugar Mill under Baraut police station limits that some people working inside the mill had possibly fallen unconscious due to a gas leak. All of them were immediately provided medical assistance. During this, one worker died, while three others are out of danger," the SP said.