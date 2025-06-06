Bakrid 2025: Delhi Govt Bans Cow, Camel Slaughter; Issues Advisory Against Illegal Animal Sacrifice

Bakrid 2025: In an attempt to uphold animal welfare and maintain public hygiene, the Delhi government has issued a strict advisory against the illegal slaughter of animals on the occasion of Bakrid.

The government released a notification against the illegal slaughter of cows, calves, camels, and other prohibited animals on June 7, i.e., Bakrid 2025.

Animal cruelty during transportation

It is observed that apart from illegal slaughter, animals also suffer from cruelty during transportation due to the owners not abiding by the animal welfare rules.

The government release read, “It has been reported that during transportation of animals, the provisions of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Transport of Animals) Rules, 1978 are not after complied with by the owner/care takers and the animals, and as a result thereof the animals suffer cruelty during transportation. Apart from this, it is also feared that a lot of many illegal animal markets and illegal slaughter may come up in different parts of Delhi, on the eve of Bakrid."

Though the Animal Welfare Board of India does not publicly release specific numbers of the illegal slaughter of animals during Bakrid (Eid al-Adha), the advisory emphasise the need for vigilance as large numbers of animals are expected to be sacrificed during the festival.

The notice also voiced concern over the emergence of illegal animal markets and unauthorised slaughtering sites across the city.

Slaughtering permitted within a designated area

"No person shall slaughter any animal within a municipal area except in a slaughterhouse recognised or licenced by the concerned authority," stated the advisory, citing Rule 3 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Slaughter House) Rules, 2001.

Under the Delhi Agricultural Cattle Preservation Act, 1994, The advisory further underscored that slaughtering of cows is strictly prohibited in Delhi.

Another significant point to look at is that, under Rule 2.5.1(a) of the Food Safety and Standards (Food Products Standards and Food Additives) Regulations, 2011, camels are not classified as food animals and hence cannot be slaughtered for food purposes.

This is not the first time such an advisory has been issued. The Bombay High Court issued an order in June 2024, permitting animal slaughter for Bakri Eid and Urs at the Vishalgad Dargah, a location inside the Vishalgad Fort. The order will apply to this year's Bakrid festivities too and the Urs from June 8 to 12, 2025.

Instructions to enforce the law

In the wake of the above concerns, the advisory has directed all pertinent officials to take appropriate measures to enforce the law and prevent violations, which includes Commissioners, District Magistrates, and Deputy Commissioners of Police.