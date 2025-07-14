Balasore Student Self-Immolation Case: President Droupadi Murmu Visits AIIMS Bhubaneswar To Meet Victim, Gets 'Emotional'

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday visited AIIMS Bhubaneswar to meet the Fakir Mohan (FM) Autonomous College student who attempted self-immolation in protest against the alleged sexual harassment by an assistant professor. She was accompanied by union minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Speaking to ANI about the President's visit, the brother of the victim said, "President Droupadi Murmu met my sister and inquired about her health. She asked us to trust the doctors as they are giving the best treatment...The President also got emotional..."

The woman, a second-year Integrated B.Ed student, sustained severe burn injuries, with doctors stating that over 90% of her body was affected. Medical staff are doing their utmost to save her life.

Committee Formed To Investigate Case

A high-level committee has been constituted to investigate the incident. The accused teacher has been arrested and is currently in police custody.

According to the student’s father, she was under immense mental distress after allegedly being pressured by college authorities to withdraw her complaint against the professor, who also served as the head of her department.

Student Suffered Over 90% Burns: AIIMS Bhubaneswar

Dr. Ashutosh Biswas, Director of AIIMS Bhubaneswar, on Sunday assured that the medical team is providing the best possible care to the victim.

“She was admitted yesterday in a critical condition. Currently, she is on a ventilator in the ICU, with burn injuries covering 90–95% of her body. We are doing our utmost. A multidisciplinary committee has been formed to oversee her critical care,” Dr. Biswas told ANI.

‘Govt Prepared To Airlift Student To Delhi For Medical Treatment’

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi told reporters in Bhubaneswar that the government is prepared to airlift the student to Delhi for treatment if needed.

“The student is currently receiving treatment at AIIMS Bhubaneswar. Her condition is very critical, and a dedicated medical team has been assembled to care for her. She is being treated following protocols from AIIMS Delhi. Today, I discussed with the team the possibility of holding a virtual consultation with doctors from AIIMS Delhi to enhance her treatment and explore further options,” he said.

“If necessary, we are prepared to airlift her,” he added.

NCW Demands Action

The National Commission for Women has also called for strict action against the accused and urged that all necessary support be provided to the victim.

President Murmu's Visit To Odisha

Earlier, a press release from the President's Secretariat stated that President Droupadi Murmu will visit Odisha’s Bhubaneswar and Cuttack from July 14 to 15, 2025.

President Murmu attended the fifth convocation ceremony of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar on Monday, July 14.