Balcony Collapse Near Banke Bihari Temple In Vrindavan Injures 8 Devotees, No Deaths Reported

Mathura: At least 9 people were injured in one of Vrindavan’s busiest lanes on Tuesday when a balcony on a house close to the Banke Bihari Temple suddenly collapsed. According to reports, the structure crashed onto the street below during strong winds, catching several devotees and passersby who were in the vicinity of the shrine. The incident occurred in an area that sees a constant stream of pilgrims throughout the day.

According to initial information, a gust of wind swept through the Banke Bihari Temple area just as the balcony of a building collapsed. The people walking beneath were struck by debris and rubble. The timing made the situation worse, given that a massive crowd around the temple remained from morning till late evening.

On information, the local police and the team of firefighters rushed to the site and initiated a rescue operation. The injured were taken to nearby medical facilities, where doctors began treatment. The local administration stated that they are monitoring the condition of those hurt and confirmed that no deaths have been reported so far.

The Banke Bihari Temple is among the most visited shrines in the Braj region, and its narrow approach roads are packed with devotees and vendors at all hours. The sudden collapse of the balcony led to a panic-like situation in the area. The locals and bystanders were among the first to pull victims from the debris and offer help before ambulances arrived. The eyewitnesses said that the immediate response from the locals helped prevent the toll from rising further.

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The officials from the police and municipal administration cordoned off the street and began checking nearby structures to ensure public safety. The area remained tense for hours as pilgrims tried to make their way around the cordon to reach the temple for darshan.

Investigation Underway Into Structural Failure

The local administration has started examining the cause that led to the collapse of the balcony. Early indications pointed to the strong winds that swept Vrindavan on Tuesday, but the officials stated that a full inspection of the building’s structural condition will be carried out. The details about the age of the property and whether any previous safety complaints had been lodged are still awaited. The civic engineers are expected to submit a report once their assessment is complete.

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The incident occurred at a time when the temples across Mathura and Vrindavan stepped up measures to protect devotees and deities from the scorching summer heat. The shrines are following traditional summer rituals known as “phool bangla” decorations, using vetiver or khas curtains, sandalwood paste, perfumed water showers and floral attire for Lord Krishna and other deities.