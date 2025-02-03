sb.scorecardresearch

Union Budget 2025 in association with

logo4 logo1 logo2 logo3 logo5 logo6 logo7 logo8 logo9 logo9
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Rahul Gandhi | Trump's Tariff War Escalates | Delhi Polls | Champions Trophy | Maha Kumbh | Grammy Awards |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Bangalore University Student Found Suspiciously Dead In Her Hostel Room

Published 17:32 IST, February 3rd 2025

Bangalore University Student Found Suspiciously Dead In Her Hostel Room

A 21-year-old student of Bangalore University was suspiciously found dead in her room at Ramabai Ambedkar Women's Hostel.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Bangalore University Student Found Suspiciously Dead In Her Hostel Room
Bangalore University Student Found Suspiciously Dead In Her Hostel Room | Image: PTI

Bengaluru: A 21-year-old student of Bangalore University was suspiciously found dead in her room at Ramabai Ambedkar Women's Hostel. The second-year postgraduate student of Bangalore University was found hanging in the room. The police have registered a case under relevant sections and a probe has been initiated. 

Deputy Commissioner of West Bengaluru, S Girish confirmed the incident. 

Further details are being awaited. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 17:32 IST, February 3rd 2025