Bangladesh Calls Hindu Worker Dipu Chandra’s Horrific Lynching ‘Isolated Attack’

The Bangladesh Ministry of Foreign Affairs has sparked fresh diplomatic friction by categorising the horrific lynching of a Hindu man as a mere "isolated incident." In a formal statement issued on December 21, 2025, Dhaka dismissed international concerns over minority safety, even as the country grapples with a surge of mob violence and lawlessness.

Mymensingh Killing Labelled an "Isolated" Event

The response from Dhaka comes in the wake of the brutal murder of Dipu Chandra Das, a 27-year-old Hindu garment worker. On December 18, Das was targeted by a mob in the Bhaluka area of Mymensingh. Das was beaten to death, his body tied to a tree, and then set on fire along the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway.

Despite the extreme nature of the crime, the Bangladesh government rejected Indian concerns, stating the event should not be depicted as an attack on minorities. Dhaka further claimed that its "intercommunal situation" is superior to other parts of South Asia, a statement that stands in stark contrast to the recent wave of unrest.

Unrest Following Death of Radical Activist

The killing of the Hindu youth occurred as Bangladesh was already reeling from violence following the death of Sharif Osman Hadi, a spokesperson for the radical platform Inqilab Mancha.

Protests over Hadi’s death rapidly escalated into coordinated attacks on civil society. Mobs targeted and set fire to the offices of major media houses, including The Daily Star and Prothom Alo.

Protesters also attacked the residence of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and burned images of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, highlighting a volatile security environment that critics argue the interim government has struggled to contain.

Kerala Incident and the Indian Response

Dhaka’s statement pointedly referenced the need for all regional governments to protect their own minorities, an apparent nod to a recent incident in Kerala, India. On the same day as the Mymensingh killing, a 31-year-old Dalit migrant worker named Ram Narayan Baghel was lynched after being falsely accused of theft.

While Dhaka has sought to downplay the religious nature of the violence in its borders, the Indian response to the Kerala tragedy was immediate. The state government has already arrested five individuals, handed the probe to the District Crime Branch, and sanctioned Rs 10 lakh in compensation for the victim’s family.

Diplomatic Freeze and Visa Suspensions