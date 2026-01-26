Bangladesh Tribunal Sentences Three Police Officials To Death Over July 2024 Atrocities

Dhaka: A tribunal in Bangladesh on Monday has sentenced three senior police officers to death in a massacre case related to the uprising July-August in 2024 that led to the downfall of Sheikh Hasina. Known as the Chankharpul massacre, this killing spree saw Shariar Khan Anas and six others brutally murdered.

The death penalty was announced against police officials involved included the then Dhaka's Police Commissioner Habibur Rahman, Additional Police Commissioner Shudip Kumar Chakraborty, and police officer Sha Alam. The remaining defendants were given various prison sentences. Bangladesh's interim government assigned the International Crimes Tribunal, known as the ICT, to handle various crimes against humanity committed during the July-August uprising last year.

Two tribunals, named ICT-1 and ICT-2, are adjudicating these cases. This is the second verdict on crimes against humanity from the July uprising; in the previous verdict, former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was sentenced to death.

The ruling was announced by a three-member judicial panel led by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mojumder. Bangladesh Television (BTV), the state-run television channel in the country, broadcasted the verdict live for the public. On August 5, 2024--the day the Hasina government collapsed--police opened fire on protesting students and civilians in the Chankharpul area of the capital.

Advertisement

Six people were killed: Shahriar Khan Anas, Sheikh Junayed, Md Yakub, Md Rakib Howladar, Md Ismamul Haque and Manik Mia Shahriar. Following an investigation, the probe agency submitted its report to the chief prosecutor's office on April 21 last year. Formal charges against eight accused were framed on July 14, marking the start of the trial.

Of the eight accused, four are currently in custody: former Shahbagh police inspector Md Arshad Hossain, constables Md Sujon Mia, Md Imaj Hossain Iman and Md Nasirul Islam. The four absconding accused are former Dhaka Metropolitan Police DMP commissioner Habibur Rahman, former additional commissioner Sudip Kumar Chakraborty, former ADC Shah Alam Md Akhtarul Islam and former assistant commissioner Mohammad Imrul.

Advertisement

During the trial, 24 prosecution witnesses, including the investigating officer, gave testimony. The examination concluded on December 10 with the statement of the lead investigator, Md Monirul Islam. The defence produced three witnesses--Jewel Mahmud, Md Arshad Hossain and Md Solaiman--all of whom were later cross-examined by the prosecution. Final arguments concluded on December 24 last year.

Chief prosecutor Md Tajul Islam argued that the August 5 incident was not spontaneous but a planned and systematic attack carried out using state machinery. He said the killings were executed under the direct instructions and control of senior police officials, including the then DMP commissioner.

According to the prosecution, senior officers not only failed to stop the violence but also encouraged it, constituting a punishable offence under international criminal law.

Video footage and documentary evidence supporting the allegations were submitted to the tribunal. The defence maintained that the prosecution failed to establish which of the accused fired the fatal shots. They claimed there was no lawful or direct order from senior officials to open fire. The accused consistently argued the charges were baseless and that they deserved acquittal.