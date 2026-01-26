Under-Construction Bridge Collapses in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, 1 Dead, 2 Critically Injured

Jabalpur: A tragic incident unfolded in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, late Sunday night when a segment of an under-construction bridge over the Narmada River collapsed in Lalpur.

The accident claimed the life of one worker on the spot, while two others sustained serious injuries. They were immediately taken to the medical college hospital and are currently undergoing treatment. The bridge was part of the city’s ambitious ring road project.

The incident triggered panic at the construction site as a heavy portion of the bridge structure gave way. According to eyewitnesses, the centring of a bridge pillar became unstable, leading to the collapse.

Rescue teams acted swiftly and pulled out three workers that were trapped under the debris. However, one worker succumbed to injuries at the spot; the other two were rescued in critical condition and shifted to the hospital.

Bridge Construction under ring road project

The bridge construction was being carried out by NKC Company under the supervision of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The ring road project is considered one of the key infrastructure initiatives in the city.

Following the accident, construction work at the site has been stopped temporarily.

After receiving information about the collapse, teams from the police and district administration reached the site. An initial assessment was conducted, and further action is expected following a detailed inquiry.

Serious lapses in safety norms alleged

The incident has raised serious concerns over safety practices at the construction site, as reports indicate that workers were operating without helmets or essential safety equipment at the time of the accident.