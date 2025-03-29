Bank Holidays in April 2025: Banks to Remain Closed for These Many Days – Check Full List | Image: ANI, Fotolia

New Delhi: As the new financial year 2025-26 (FY26) begins, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the official list of bank holidays for April 2025. With a mix of national, regional, and religious festivals, several days in the month will see bank closures across different states. Bank users are advised to check the holiday schedule to avoid inconvenience while planning their banking needs.

April 1: Financial Year Closing

The month kicks off with a pan-India bank holiday on April 1, when all banks will remain closed for annual account closing. As financial institutions transition into the new fiscal year, customers should ensure that important banking transactions are completed beforehand.

Long Weekends for Bank Employees

April 2025 brings multiple long weekends for bank employees, potentially causing a delay in banking services. Customers should be mindful of these extended closures while planning their visits to branches.

List of Bank Holidays in April 2025

April 5 (Saturday) – Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday: Banks will be closed in Telangana in honor of the late freedom fighter and Dalit leader, known for his contributions to social reforms.

April 10 (Thursday) – Mahavir Jayanti: Banks will remain closed in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Telangana to commemorate the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir, the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism.

April 14 (Monday) – Multiple Festivals: Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti, Vishu, Biju/Buisu Festival, Maha Vishuva Sankranti, Tamil New Year, Bohag Bihu, and Cheiraoba will be observed in various states. However, banks in Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya, and Himachal Pradesh will remain operational.

April 18 (Friday) – Good Friday: Banks in Tripura, Assam, Rajasthan, Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, and Srinagar will remain shut as the day marks the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, observed by the Christian community.

April 21 (Monday) – Garia Puja: This tribal festival will see banks closed in Tripura.

April 29 (Tuesday) – Bhagwan Shri Parshuram Jayanti:** Himachal Pradesh will observe a bank holiday on this day, commemorating the birth anniversary of Lord Parshuram, an incarnation of Vishnu.

April 30 (Wednesday) – Basava Jayanti & Akshaya Tritiya:Karnataka will witness a bank holiday for Basava Jayanti, honoring Basavanna, the founder of the Lingayat sect. Additionally, Akshaya Tritiya, an auspicious day for wealth and prosperity, will be observed.

Plan Banking Transactions in Advance