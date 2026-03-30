Bank Holidays in April 2026: Check Full List of Public Holidays & Long Weekend Dates Across India
Banks across India will remain closed for multiple days in April 2026 due to nationwide holidays like annual account closing on April 1, Good Friday on April 3, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti, and regional festivals on April 14. Check full list here
- India News
- 2 min read
New Delhi: As the financial year draws to a close, banks across India will remain closed on multiple days in April 2026 due to public holidays, regional festivals, and regular weekend offs, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendar. Customers are advised to plan their banking activities in advance to avoid inconvenience.
The month begins with a nationwide bank closure on April 1 (Wednesday) for annual account closing. Banks across major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, and others, will remain shut for this purpose.
Major Nationwide Holidays
Several important holidays will impact banking operations across multiple states:
- April 3 (Friday) – Good Friday (observed widely across India)
- April 14 (Tuesday) – Dr B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti along with multiple regional festivals such as Baisakhi, Tamil New Year, Bohag Bihu, and Vishu
- April 15 (Wednesday) – Bengali New Year, Vishu, and Himachal Day
These dates are likely to see widespread closures across different regions.
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Regional Holidays to Note
Some holidays will apply only to specific states:
- April 2 (Thursday) – Maundy Thursday (Kerala)
- April 16 (Thursday) – Bohag Bihu (Assam)
- April 20 (Monday) – Basava Jayanti / Akshaya Tritiya (Karnataka, West Bengal)
- April 21 (Tuesday) – Garia Puja (Tripura)
Customers should verify with their local bank branches for region-specific closures.
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Weekend Closures in April 2026
In addition to public holidays, banks will remain closed on regular weekends:
- Sundays: April 5, 12, 19, 26
- Second Saturday: April 11
- Fourth Saturday: April 25
Long Weekend Alert
Customers should be mindful of long weekends, especially around Good Friday (April 3) and mid-April festivals, where consecutive closures may impact banking services.
While online banking, ATMs, and digital services will remain operational, branch services will not be available on these holidays. It is advisable to complete important banking tasks ahead of time.
With multiple holidays spread across the month, staying updated with the RBI holiday calendar can help avoid last-minute hassles.
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