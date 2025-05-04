Bank Holidays May 2025: Complete City-wise List of Bank Closures in India

Updated May 4th 2025, 08:22 IST
Bank Holidays in May 2025: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced 13 bank holidays across the country, including national and regional observances. These holidays are in line with RBI regulations, the Negotiable Instruments Act, RTGS holidays, and other public holidays.
Here’s a complete city-wise list of bank holidays in May 2025:
May 1 (Thursday) - Labour Day: Belapur, Bengaluru, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad (A.P.), Hyderabad (T.S.), Imphal, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Patna, Thiruvananthapuram.
May 4 (Sunday) - Mandatory Weekly Off: Nationwide.
May 7 (Wednesday) - Panchayat Election 2025: Guwahati.
May 9 (Friday) - Birthday of Rabindranath Tagore: Kolkata.
May 10 (Saturday) - Second Saturday, Mandatory Weekly Off: Nationwide.
May 11 (Sunday) - Mandatory Weekly Off: Nationwide.
May 12 (Monday) - Buddha Purnima: Agartala, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Dehradun, Itanagar, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, Srinagar.
May 16 (Friday) - State Day: Gangtok.
May 18 (Sunday) - Mandatory Weekly Off: Nationwide.
May 24 (Saturday) - Fourth Saturday, Mandatory Weekly Off: Nationwide.
May 25 (Sunday) - Mandatory Weekly Off: Nationwide.
May 26 (Monday) - Birthday of Kazi Nazrul Islam: Agartala.
May 29 (Thursday) - Maharana Pratap Jayanti: Shimla.
While physical bank branches will be closed on these holidays, online banking services will remain accessible across the country. Customers can still make transactions, use ATMs, and access card services, as well as apply for money transfers, chequebooks, demand drafts, and lockers.
Plan your banking activities accordingly to avoid any inconvenience.
Published May 4th 2025, 08:22 IST