Updated May 4th 2025, 08:22 IST

Bank Holidays May 2025: Complete City-wise List of Bank Closures in India

Bank Holidays in India, May 2025: Check the city-wise list of bank holidays to plan your financial transactions for May 2025.

Reported by: Navya Dubey
Bank Closures in India for May 2025: Full City-wise List
Bank Closures in India for May 2025: Full City-wise List | Image: Shutterstock

Bank Holidays in May 2025: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced 13 bank holidays across the country, including national and regional observances. These holidays are in line with RBI regulations, the Negotiable Instruments Act, RTGS holidays, and other public holidays.

Here’s a complete city-wise list of bank holidays in May 2025:

Public Holidays in May 2025

May 1 (Thursday) - Labour Day: Belapur, Bengaluru, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad (A.P.), Hyderabad (T.S.), Imphal, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Patna, Thiruvananthapuram.

May 4 (Sunday) - Mandatory Weekly Off: Nationwide.

May 7 (Wednesday) - Panchayat Election 2025: Guwahati.

May 9 (Friday) - Birthday of Rabindranath Tagore: Kolkata.

May 10 (Saturday) - Second Saturday, Mandatory Weekly Off: Nationwide.

May 11 (Sunday) - Mandatory Weekly Off: Nationwide.

May 12 (Monday) - Buddha Purnima: Agartala, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Dehradun, Itanagar, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, Srinagar.

May 16 (Friday) - State Day: Gangtok.

May 18 (Sunday) - Mandatory Weekly Off: Nationwide.

May 24 (Saturday) - Fourth Saturday, Mandatory Weekly Off: Nationwide.

May 25 (Sunday) - Mandatory Weekly Off: Nationwide.

May 26 (Monday) - Birthday of Kazi Nazrul Islam: Agartala.

May 29 (Thursday) - Maharana Pratap Jayanti: Shimla.

Online Services Available on Bank Holidays

While physical bank branches will be closed on these holidays, online banking services will remain accessible across the country. Customers can still make transactions, use ATMs, and access card services, as well as apply for money transfers, chequebooks, demand drafts, and lockers.

Plan your banking activities accordingly to avoid any inconvenience. 

Published May 4th 2025, 08:22 IST