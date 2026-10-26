"Bankrupt Mindset" Nitin Nabin Lashes Out at Mallikarjun Kharge Over PM Modi Remarks

New Delhi [India], October 26: Launching a fierce attack on the Congress leadership over party chief Mallikarjun Kharge's controversial remarks, allegedly targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his family, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin on Monday asserted that the opposition party is operating from an entirely "bankrupt mindset" where using undignified language has become a political legacy.



Condemning Kharge's rhetoric, the BJP national president alleged that targeting the Prime Minister's family has become a habitual trait of successive Congress presidents to mask their own political decline. "He is a senior, elderly individual and the national president of the Congress party; yet, the use of such language, these undignified and insulting remarks, has effectively become the legacy of the Congress.

Congress presidents have consistently targeted the Prime Minister and his family, seeking to humiliate him. The Congress party is operating entirely from a bankrupt mindset, a mentality that is clearly evident within the party today," Nabin told reporters.

Drawing attention to the continuity of such rhetoric from the Gandhi family to the current party leadership, Nabin remarked, "Recall the kind of language once used by Sonia Gandhi. Consider how Rahul Gandhi used it on a daily basis; and now, we see the same pattern from their party president. The entire culture of the Congress is defined by the use of such unseemly language."

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The BJP leader maintained that the personal insults were an explicit admission of panic and defeat within the opposition ranks. "This reflects a deep-seated sense of frustration and despair within the party, which is precisely why they resort to such rhetoric," he said.



Warning the Congress that the electorate will not accept insults hurled at the Prime Minister, Nabin asserted, "Let me reiterate: the Prime Minister has received the blessings of crores of people across this nation. If you choose to insult him, remember that the people of this country have held you accountable in the past, and they will continue to do so in the future."

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The controversy erupted during an address by Mallikarjun Kharge at the 139th birth anniversary celebrations of Bihar's first Chief Minister, Dr Sri Krishna Singh, in Patna. A commotion broke out when an attendee in the gathering interrupted Kharge by stating that PM Modi would not go anywhere, prompting the Congress president to retort from the stage, "Modi Ka Baap Bhi Jayega" (Even Modi's father will have to go).