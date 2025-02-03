sb.scorecardresearch

Union Budget 2025 in association with

logo4 logo1 logo2 logo3 logo5 logo6 logo7 logo8 logo9 logo9
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Rahul Gandhi | Trump's Tariff War Escalates | Delhi Polls | Champions Trophy | Maha Kumbh | Grammy Awards |

Published 18:58 IST, February 3rd 2025

Banned Tobacco Products Worth Rs 2 Cr Seized From Godown In Kerala

Banned tobacco products worth Rs 2 crore were seized from a closed godown at Perumbavoor near here following a raid on Monday

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Banned tobacco seized
Banned Tobacco Products Worth Rs 2 Cr Seized From Godown In Kerala | Image: Shutterstock

Kochi: Banned tobacco products worth Rs 2 crore were seized from a closed godown at Perumbavoor near here following a raid on Monday, according to the police.

Following a tip-off from Ernakulam Rural District Police Chief Vaibhav Saxena, a special team conducted a raid at a godown near Vallam Rayons Company and seized approximately 400 bags of illegal tobacco products.

The banned stock had been hidden under the guise of a plastic manufacturing company, according to the police.

The godown is owned by Ayub Khan, a resident of Thiruvananthapuram, the police confirmed.

Officials noted that the godown had been under surveillance for some time. Large shipments of tobacco products were delivered to the facility by lorries at night before being distributed to smaller traders across the state, the police reported.

This raid comes on the heels of a similar operation last month, in which 500 bags of banned tobacco products and cigarettes were seized from a godown in Mudickal.

A thorough investigation is ongoing, the police said.

(With PTI inputs)

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 18:58 IST, February 3rd 2025