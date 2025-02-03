Banned Tobacco Products Worth Rs 2 Cr Seized From Godown In Kerala

Kochi: Banned tobacco products worth Rs 2 crore were seized from a closed godown at Perumbavoor near here following a raid on Monday, according to the police.

Following a tip-off from Ernakulam Rural District Police Chief Vaibhav Saxena, a special team conducted a raid at a godown near Vallam Rayons Company and seized approximately 400 bags of illegal tobacco products.

The banned stock had been hidden under the guise of a plastic manufacturing company, according to the police.

The godown is owned by Ayub Khan, a resident of Thiruvananthapuram, the police confirmed.

Officials noted that the godown had been under surveillance for some time. Large shipments of tobacco products were delivered to the facility by lorries at night before being distributed to smaller traders across the state, the police reported.

This raid comes on the heels of a similar operation last month, in which 500 bags of banned tobacco products and cigarettes were seized from a godown in Mudickal.

A thorough investigation is ongoing, the police said.