sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Bengaluru Murder | US Elections | Coldplay Fever | Mumbai Rains | Middle-East Tensions |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Banners Targeting ‘Illegal’ Bangladeshi Immigrants Surface in Thane Villages; FIRs Registered

Published 14:18 IST, September 25th 2024

Banners Targeting ‘Illegal’ Bangladeshi Immigrants Surface in Thane Villages; FIRs Registered

Police have registered two cases after banners targeting “illegal” immigrants belonging to a particular community from Bangladesh.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Mumbai police
Police have registered two cases after banners targeting “illegal” immigrants belonging to a particular community from Bangladesh | Image: PTI/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

14:18 IST, September 25th 2024