Published 14:18 IST, September 25th 2024
Banners Targeting ‘Illegal’ Bangladeshi Immigrants Surface in Thane Villages; FIRs Registered
Police have registered two cases after banners targeting “illegal” immigrants belonging to a particular community from Bangladesh.
Police have registered two cases after banners targeting “illegal” immigrants belonging to a particular community from Bangladesh | Image: PTI/ Representational
