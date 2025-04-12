Bansuri Swaraj Old Video Calling Abhinav Aroara 'Divya Atma' Goes Viral

New Delhi: A video featuring BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj and self-proclaimed child spiritual leader Abhinav Arora is going viral on social media. The clip shows Bansuri Swaraj visiting Arora and his family, during which she refers to him as a "Divya Atma" (divine soul) and his mother as "Divya Shakti" (divine power).

In the video, Bansuri is seen telling Abhinav’s mother, “If such a divine soul has taken birth from your womb, then you yourself must be a divine power.” The video is believed to be from an earlier meeting between Swaraj and the Arora family.

Another video from the same day shows Bansuri Swaraj sitting on the ground inside a temple with Abhinav. She is heard saying, “It’s my first time meeting you, and I’m confused whether to touch your feet or kiss your forehead. How can someone so young be so spiritually awakened?” (Pehli baar aapse milna hua, samajh nahin aa raha hai ki main aapke pair chhoo loon ya maatha choom loon, kyunki itni kam umr mein itni bhagwat jagriti kaise?)

In response, Abhinav humbly says, “It’s all because of Radha Rani’s devotion and her blessings.”