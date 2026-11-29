New Delhi: All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) Parliamentary Party Leader in Lok Sabha Abhishek Banerjee has written to Speaker Om Birla, seeking that 20 MPs who merged with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) be barred from voting during the upcoming Parliament sittings, citing pending disqualification petitions against them under the anti-defection law.

In his letter dated November 28, Banerjee also sought an urgent review of the separate seating arrangements provided to the 20 MPs in the Lok Sabha and called for an early disposal of the disqualification petitions filed against them on June 19, 2026.

Banerjee argued that the MPs, who were elected on AITC tickets, continued to be covered by the provisions of the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, as the original political party had not merged with the NCPI.

"20 Members elected on the AITC ticket have claimed to merge with the NCPI and have consequently been provided separate seating arrangements in the House. Disqualification petitions concerning all twenty Members were submitted on 19 June 2026 and remain pending. Meanwhile, the official Lok Sabha website continues to correctly reflect the AITC's strength as 28 Members, which includes the Members who have purportedly merged with NCPI," Banerjee wrote.

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"The twenty Members concerned should not be permitted to participate in the voting during the Special Session, as their disqualification proceedings remain pending and no final determination has been made. Permitting them to vote would prejudice the pending proceedings," he added.

He further expressed concern that their votes could influence proceedings on the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, for which the government requires a two-thirds majority of members present and voting.

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"The continued non-disposal of this matter raises concerns that their votes may be permitted to count in the proceedings on the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, for which the Government requires a two-thirds majority of Members present and voting," he said.

Referring to the Tenth Schedule, Banerjee cited the provision that an elected member is deemed to belong to the political party that fielded them as a candidate.

"Explanation (a) to Paragraph 2(1) provides that an elected Member is deemed to belong to the political party by which he or she was set up as a candidate," he stated.

He further argued that the protection under Paragraph 4 of the Tenth Schedule applies only when the original political party merges with another political party and cannot be invoked independently by members of a legislature party.

"In the present case, the AITC, as the original political party, has not merged with the NCPI. The purported merger by twenty Members of its legislature party therefore requires examination in this context," the letter stated.

"I request your kind intervention and consideration of the above matters and look forward to an early resolution in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution and the Rules of Procedure of the Lok Sabha," Banerjee concluded.

Earlier, Banerjee sought early consideration of a motion to terminate the suspension of party Chief Whip Kalyan Banerjee.

This comes ahead of the special sitting of Parliament scheduled to begin on November 30, during which the Centre is set to introduce legislative proposals concerning delimitation.

The political developments follow a split within the AITC, with rebel MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar leading 20 MPs who announced their merger with the NCPI. The move has also triggered questions over the recognition of the breakaway group and the pending disqualification proceedings.

Meanwhile, the AITC has issued a three-line whip directing all its Lok Sabha MPs to remain present in the House from November 30 to December 4 and support the party's position on the proposed legislative business.