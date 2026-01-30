Baramati Legacy In Focus: Will Both NCP Factions Merge After Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Elections?

Mumbai: With the sudden demise of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) finds itself at a crucial political crossroads, balancing immediate governance concerns with long-term questions over leadership, legacy, and unity. At the heart of this churn lie two pressing questions: who will inherit the Baramati legacy and whether the fractured NCP will move towards a reunion after the upcoming Zilla Parishad elections.

Battle to Retain NCP’s Hold on Key Portfolios

According to sources, the NCP is preparing to formally approach Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, seeking to retain the ministerial portfolios currently held by Ajit Pawar, which fall under the party’s quota in the ruling alliance.

Ajit Pawar had been handling the crucial Finance, Planning, and State Excise departments, along with additional charges of Sport and Youth Welfare and Minority Development. With these portfolios now vacant, the party leadership is keen to ensure that none of them slip out of NCP’s control during the impending cabinet reshuffle.

Sources indicate that a letter outlining this demand is likely to be sent to the Chief Minister in the coming days, signalling the party’s intent to safeguard its influence within the Maharashtra government.

Deputy CM Post: Push for Sunetra Pawar

In parallel, leaders from the NCP Ajit Pawar faction are actively demanding that Sunetra Pawar, Ajit Pawar’s wife and a sitting Rajya Sabha MP, be appointed as the new Deputy Chief Minister.

The demand, party insiders say, is rooted in both political continuity and emotional sentiment, as the faction seeks to stabilise itself following Ajit Pawar’s death. However, no final decision is expected immediately.

Mourning Period Delays Big Decisions

The Pawar family is currently observing the traditional 13-day mourning period, during which no political announcements or decisions will be taken. Sources say all major calls, from leadership appointments to electoral strategies, will only be made once this period concludes.

A meeting of the NCP national executive is expected to be convened thereafter, where decisions will be taken on - the next party president, the Deputy Chief Minister post, the new candidate for the upcoming Baramati Assembly by-election and the future course of the relationship between the two NCP factions

Who Will Carry Forward the Baramati Legacy?

Baramati, the Pawar family’s political bastion, now stands at the centre of intense speculation. With Ajit Pawar gone, the question of who from the family will contest the by-election and carry forward the formidable Pawar legacy, remains open.

Sources stress that this decision will be taken collectively by the family and the party leadership, keeping both electoral arithmetic and emotional considerations in mind.

Alliance Talks Or Merger?

While talk of an NCP reunion has resurfaced, sources are categorical that any immediate move will be limited to seat-sharing arrangements, not a full-fledged merger.

Keeping the upcoming Zilla Parishad elections in focus, leaders such as Sunil Tatkare and Jayant Patil from both camps are expected to explore alliances in select constituencies, similar to the tactical understanding seen earlier in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal polls.

However, insiders caution that these discussions are strictly about coordination on the ground and should not be mistaken for steps towards organisational unification.

Party at a Turning Point

As Maharashtra braces for a cabinet reshuffle and key local body elections, the NCP is navigating one of its most defining moments, managing power, legacy, and internal divisions all at once.