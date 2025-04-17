Barapulla Flyover Shut Till April 24: Check Date, Timings, Roads to Avoid and Diversions

The Delhi Traffic Police has announced a major traffic disruption for commuters in the city. The Barapulla flyover will remain closed for more than a week to facilitate the Delhi–Meerut RRTS (Rapid Rail Transit System) construction work. The flyover closure, which started on April 15, will continue until April 25, 2025, and is expected to affect traffic during the late-night hours.

Why Is the Barapulla Flyover Closed?

The closure is necessary for the installation of big steel beams above the Barapulla flyover as part of the construction for the Delhi–Meerut RRTS Corridor. The work will take place every night from 12:00 AM to 5:00 AM, causing traffic diversions in and around the area.

The construction work is being carried out by Afcons Infrastructure Limited. During this time, commuters can expect disruptions and longer travel times, especially in key areas close to the flyover.

Which Areas Are Affected?

The closure of Barapulla flyover will impact several key routes in Delhi, including:

Lala Lajpat Rai Marg

Sarai Kale Khan

ISBT (Inter-State Bus Terminal)

DND (Delhi-Noida-Direct) Expressway

AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences)

These stretches are likely to experience traffic jams as vehicles are diverted to alternate routes.

Traffic Diversions for Commuters

To manage the traffic disruption, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued the following diversion routes:

1. From Sarai Kale Khan/DND towards AIIMS:

Take Ring Road via Maharani Bagh, Sundial, and Siddhartha Extension.

Continue to Lala Lajpat Rai Marg to reach AIIMS.

2. From AIIMS/INA/Lodhi Road towards Akshardham, Greater Noida, or DND:

Use Lala Lajpat Rai Marg and Ring Road to avoid traffic jams.

Advice for Commuters:

Commuters planning to travel to ISBT, Sarai Kale Khan, DND, AIIMS, or surrounding areas are strongly advised to plan ahead and consider taking alternate routes. The traffic congestion is expected to increase on nearby routes, so it’s essential to leave with extra time or adjust your travel schedule.

When Will Barapulla Flyover Reopen?

The Barapulla flyover is expected to reopen after April 25, 2025, once the construction work, including the steel girder installation, is completed.