‘Barbaric, Panic-Stricken’: Bengal Governor Speaks Out After Visit to Riot-Hit Murshidabad

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose called the Murshidabad violence "barbaric" and condemned it, saying, "This should never happen again."

The Governor on Saturday visited Dhuliyan to meet the victims of the Murshidabad violence and assured that normalcy has been restored with the coordinated efforts of the state and central governments. However, affected people are still living in fear.

He said, "Normalcy has been established on the ground, but the wounds created in the minds of the affected people still remain."

The Governor also assured citizens that full normalcy would be restored and vowed to protect the people of West Bengal.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "What happened is barbaric... This should never happen again. People are in panic. We should re-establish normalcy here and instill confidence that there is someone to protect them. All necessary steps must be taken to ensure such incidents are prevented in the future. One of the major demands here was for a permanent BSF camp."

"I have formed my opinion based on inputs from various sources, but I wanted to conduct a reality check on the ground. That’s why I came here to hear the people’s suffering straight from the victims themselves," he added.

He also criticised the Mamata Banerjee-led government for failing to curb corruption and control violence, calling both major issues in Bengal.