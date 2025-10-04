Bareilly Administration Carries Out Bulldozer Action on Dr Nafees' Property Following 'I Love Muhammad' Protests

Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh: The Bareilly Development Authority (BDA) on Saturday carried out a bulldozer action on the property of Dr Nafees following his arrest in connection with the 'I Love Muhammad' protests outside Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC) chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan's house on September 26.

While speaking to ANI about the bulldozer action, Joint Secretary of the Bareilly Development Authority, Deepak Kumar, said, "Bulldozer action is being taken on the Raza Palace by the Bareilly Development Authority (BDA)".

A group of people gathered outside the Ala Hazrat Dargah and the Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC) chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan's house, holding "I Love Mohammad" placards.

The protestors pelted stones at the police during the protest after the Friday prayers.

Uttar Pradesh Police had arrested Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC) National General Secretary Nafees Khan and his son Farman Khan in connection with protests on September 30, taking the total arrests in the case to 81.

Nafees is an associate of Maulana Tauqeer Raza, who was arrested earlier as he emerged as the chief conspirator in the stone pelting case. Raza is currently in judicial custody.

Additionally, in response to the unrest, the Bareilly administration suspended mobile internet and broadband services for 48 hours, from 3 pm on October 2 to 3 pm on October 4.

Meanwhile, the Bareilly Municipal Corporation also conducted an anti-encroachment drive across multiple locations in the city to remove temporary structures obstructing roads and drains.

Speaking on the initiative, Municipal Commissioner Sanjeev Kumar Maurya said, "The Municipal Corporation carries out drives at various locations and at different times to remove temporary encroachments on roads and drains. Here in the Sailani Market, a drive was launched to remove temporary encroachments to ease traffic flow."