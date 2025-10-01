'I Love Mohammad' Row: Chief Conspirator's Aide Among 81 Arrested in Bareilly Over Violent Protests as New Details Surface

Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh: In the latest development in the violent protests in Bareilly over 'I Love Mohammad' row, 81 accused persons have been arrested.

According to reports, Dr Nafees, the right-hand man of Maulana Tauqeer Raza, who has emerged as the chief conspirator in the stone pelting case, has also been arrested.

Three people from Bengal and Bihar are involved in hatching the conspiracy, said sources.

Major revelations have emerged in the case including the fact that the violence was planned a week in advance and messages regarding it were circulated on social media. The planning for the riots began as early as September 19, reports said. Many people are said to have gone to participate in the riots in Azamnagar in Bareilly. It is said that rioters were also called from Shahjahanpur.

Many houses in Bareilly have been locked following the violence. Police is collecting more evidence to nab the culprits. The city has been put on high alert. The Friday prayers will also be monitored.

Police is conducting a flag march following the violent protests.

DIG Bareilly AK Sahni said, “The situation is completely normal. Police are conducting a route march and foot patrolling. We are talking to all stakeholders. In view of festivals, 10 companies of PAC, Paramilitary force, along with CRPF and District force, are deployed here. We appeal to the public to celebrate festivals in a peaceful manner. The miscreants are being identified.”

Amid the "I Love Mohammad" controversy, authorities in Bareilly district, Uttar Pradesh, vowed strict action against anyone violating law and order, with further investigations underway.

Bareilly Development Authority Vice Chairman Manikandan A told ANI, "The police and district administration have taken strict action against the law and order violation that occurred after last Friday's prayers. The main accused behind this conspiracy have had their properties sealed, including a two-story shop. Further investigation is ongoing, and strict action will be taken against anyone who disrupts law, order, or peace. Wherever demolition orders are issued, we will act accordingly."

Meanwhile, amid the chaos surrounding the "I Love Mohammad" controversy, the Uttar Pradesh police arrested Maulana Mohsin Raza on Tuesday in connection with the September 26 protests in Bareilly.

A group of people gathered outside Ala Hazrat Dargah and the residence of Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC) chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan, holding "I Love Mohammad" placards.

The protesters pelted stones at the police after Friday prayers.

Bareilly Range Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Ajay Kumar Sahni stated that many associates of Maulana Tauqeer Raza, identified as the chief conspirator in the stone-pelting case, have been arrested.

"Along with Maulana Tauqeer, many of his associates have been jailed based on evidence. Individuals from Bengal and Bihar have also been arrested and sent to jail. It has been confirmed that this was not a spontaneous reaction but a pre-planned act, with items like posters and banners collected in advance," DIG Sahni told ANI.

The local administration carried out a bulldozer action on Mohsin Raza's property following his arrest. Mohsin is connected to Maulana Tauqeer Raza, who was arrested earlier and remains in judicial custody.

Heavy police deployment continued in Bareilly on Tuesday. The city has remained tense since the protest over the "I Love Mohammad" posters turned violent on September 26.Meanwhile, the Bareilly police arrested 56 people, including Nadeem Khan, a key conspirator in the stone-pelting case.

Bareilly SSP Anurag Arya, who led the crackdown, confirmed that Nadeem was apprehended for his role in inciting violence.

According to the police, the protesters gathered outside Ala Hazrat Dargah and IMC chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan's residence, holding "I Love Mohammad" placards after Friday prayers.

They pelted stones and clashed with the police during the protests, resulting in injuries and significant damage to public property, according to the police.