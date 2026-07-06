Baruipur Horror: Chilling Last CCTV Footage Shows Minor With Suspect; Autopsy Reveals Bite Marks, Brutal Assault

Baruipur, South 24 Parganas: In a horrific incident that has shaken Baruipur in West Bengal, the body of an 11-year-old girl was recovered from a pond in the Surjyapur Haat area on Sunday, July 5, 2026. She had gone missing the previous afternoon while heading out to buy a birthday gift. Family members and locals allege she was abducted, gang-raped, and murdered, with her body stuffed in a sack.

CCTV footage from a shop in Suryapur, released on Monday, provides crucial visual evidence from the day of the incident. The timestamped clips, dated 04-07-2026 around 16:44, show the minor victim walking along a paved road. Beside her is a man identified as Prabhas Mondal, who was arrested by police on Sunday. In the low-resolution footage, a figure in a red shirt and blue cap is seen accompanying a smaller, blurred individual (the victim’s face is obscured for privacy). They move together past railings and shopfronts, with the man appearing to guide or walk closely with the child.

News broadcasts analyzing the clip highlight the presence of both individuals in the same frame, circling the man in red as a focal point. The footage does not depict any overt violence but establishes proximity and timeline alignment with the girl’s disappearance, strengthening the case against those in custody.

Investigation and Arrests

Police acted swiftly. Prabhas Mondal was arrested yesterday. The prime accused, Anand (or Ananda) Sardar, was apprehended from the Baruipur area, bringing the total arrests to at least three. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) and West Bengal STF are involved, with senior officers, including IG-level officials, overseeing the probe.

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Preliminary autopsy findings are deeply disturbing: the report confirms rape, with the victim showing signs of severe abuse, including multiple bite marks, and she was allegedly strangled to death.

The case has triggered intense public anger. Protests erupted with road and rail blockades, tire-burning, and clashes. In one tragic turn, a 26-year-old man (Indrajit Tanti) suspected of involvement was beaten to death by a mob. Authorities have deployed additional forces, including CAPF, to restore order.

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West Bengal Chief Minister has spoken directly with the victim’s family, assuring them that the police and STF are working under senior leadership to deliver the severest punishment to all perpetrators. The case has been registered under POCSO provisions, reflecting the gravity of crimes against minors.

Analysis of the CCTV Footage

The released CCTV serves multiple investigative purposes:

Timeline Corroboration: It places the victim and at least one accused together during the critical window.

Movement Tracking: It helps map the route from the shop area toward the location where the body was later found.

Identification Support: Visuals aided in linking suspects like Prabhas Mondal and supported further leads toward Anand Sardar.

While grainy, as is common with many shop surveillance systems, the footage provides objective corroboration in what appears to be a coordinated or group-involved crime. Combined with forensic evidence from the autopsy (bite marks, strangulation) and witness statements, it builds a compelling chain of custody and association.