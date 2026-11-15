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Bawana Double Murder: 27-Year-Old Hacked to Death; Killed by Victim's Brother in Retaliation

Delhi Police have apprehended Naresh, while further investigation is underway to ascertain the motive behind the incident. "On 15.11.2026 around midnight, information was received at PS Bawana regarding a gunshot injury to a person.

Namya Kapur
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Bawana Double Murder: 27-Year-Old Hacked to Death; Killed by Victim's Brother in Retaliation | Image: Representational, ANI

New Delhi: Delhi’s Bawana area witnessed a double murder after a 27-year-old man, Sachin, was allegedly shot dead by Sonu alias Pradeep following a quarrel at midnight on Sunday, police said. In a retaliatory attack, Sachin’s brother Naresh allegedly caught hold of Sonu and killed him.

Delhi Police have apprehended Naresh, while further investigation is underway to ascertain the motive behind the incident. "On 15.11.2026 around midnight, information was received at PS Bawana regarding a gunshot injury to a person. On reaching MV Hospital, one person was found dead with a gunshot injury to the chest. He was identified as Sachin, aged 27 years, R/o Village Pooth Khurd, Delhi. During inspection of the scene of the crime, a cowshed owned by the family of the deceased, blood stains and 3 empty rounds were found. On further inspection, one more dead body was found in the adjoining gully, about 100 metres away. He was identified as Sonu @ Pradeep, R/o Village Pooth Khurd, Delhi," Delhi police said. 

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On checking CCTV footage and during the enquiry, it came to light that Sonu and Pradeep had shot dead Sachin after a quarrel. Thereafter, Naresh, brother of the deceased Sachin, caught hold of Sonu and killed him, police said in a statement. 
Further investigation is underway. 

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 Namya Kapur
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