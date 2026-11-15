Bawana Double Murder: 27-Year-Old Hacked to Death; Killed by Victim's Brother in Retaliation

Delhi Police have apprehended Naresh, while further investigation is underway to ascertain the motive behind the incident. "On 15.11.2026 around midnight, information was received at PS Bawana regarding a gunshot injury to a person. On reaching MV Hospital, one person was found dead with a gunshot injury to the chest. He was identified as Sachin, aged 27 years, R/o Village Pooth Khurd, Delhi. During inspection of the scene of the crime, a cowshed owned by the family of the deceased, blood stains and 3 empty rounds were found. On further inspection, one more dead body was found in the adjoining gully, about 100 metres away. He was identified as Sonu @ Pradeep, R/o Village Pooth Khurd, Delhi," Delhi police said.