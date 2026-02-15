Bawana ‘Half-Encounter’: Wanted Criminal Allegedly Linked To Businessman's Murder Case Shot In Leg, Arrested By Delhi Police

New Delhi: In a major breakthrough, Delhi Police apprehended a wanted criminal on Saturday evening following a high-stakes ‘half-encounter’ in the Bawana area.

The suspect, who was shot in the leg during a heavy exchange of fire, is allegedly linked to the brutal murder of businessman Vaibhav Gandhi earlier this week.

A pistol was recovered from the scene as investigators look for further links to organized gang syndicates.

The Encounter in Bawana

Acting on a specific tip-off regarding the movement of the suspects, a team from the Delhi Police cordoned off the Bawana industrial area on Sunday evening. Upon being intercepted, the criminals opened fire on the police team.

In the ensuing shootout, several rounds were fired from both sides. One of the wanted criminals sustained a gunshot wound to his leg, a tactical move often referred to in local police parlance as a “half-encounter”, to incapacitate the suspect.

A pistol and several live cartridges were recovered from the scene.

Connection to the Vaibhav Gandhi Murder

The arrested individuals are prime suspects in the murder of 35-year-old plastic trader Vaibhav Gandhi. Gandhi was chased and shot dead in broad daylight near his factory in Bawana Sector-4 on February 9.

The investigation took a sinister turn when the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the killing. Associates Randeep Malik and Anil Pandit posted a message on social media stating that Gandhi was "interfering" in their activities and warned others of similar consequences.

Current Status of Investigation

With these latest arrests, a total of three accused have been taken into custody in connection with the murder case.

The injured suspect is Currently receiving medical treatment under heavy police guard and the cops Police are investigating if the murder was a result of a failed extortion attempt or a targeted hit to establish dominance in the industrial belt.

"The arrest of these shooters is a significant step in dismantling the local modules of the Bishnoi gang," said a senior police official. "Our teams are conducting further raids to nab any remaining associates."