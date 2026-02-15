Indian Student From Karnataka Saketh Sreenivasaiah Found Dead In California 6 Days After He Went Missing

New Delhi: The search for Saketh Sreenivasaiah, a 22-year-old Indian postgraduate student at University of California, Berkeley, who went missing since February 9 ended in tragedy.

The authorities confirmed that his body was recovered near the Tilden Regional Park area in California.

Taking to X, Indian embassy in San Francisco tweeted and confirmed about recovering the body of Saketh. The statement read, "The Consulate deeply regrets to inform that local police have confirmed the recovery of the body of the missing Indian student, Saketh Sreenivasaiah. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones during this profoundly difficult time."

It further added, "The Consulate stands ready to provide all necessary assistance to the family, including coordination with local authorities and arrangements for the repatriation of mortal remains to India at the earliest. Our consular officers are in direct contact with the family and will support them with all required formalities and services."

What was the case?

Saketh, a native of Tumakuru, Karnataka, was a Master’s student in Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering at the University of California, Berkeley. He was an alumnus of IIT Madras, where he had completed his B.Tech in 2025.

He was reported missing on February 9, 2026. The investigation gained urgency after his backpack, containing his passport and laptop, was found abandoned on a doorstep in the Park Hills neighborhood, leading search parties toward Lake Anza.

Roomate sought help on LinkedIn

Following his disappearance, Sreenivasaiah's roommate, Baneet Singh, had also turned to LinkedIn earlier to appeal for public assistance in locating him.

He wrote on the platform, “Hey all, my roommate, Saketh Sreenivasaiah, has been missing since Monday the 9th, last seen near Lake Anza in the Berkeley hills. If anyone of my connects knows people in the area who has seen him recently, please reach out to me with any information. I'm working with the police dept desperately to make sure we find him. It's a hard time for us right now. Please provide any information that could help.”

Karnataka Government Intervention

Before the recovery, the Karnataka government, led by Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, had officially requested the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to intervene and assist the family in the United States.

The local community and fellow students at UC Berkeley have expressed deep shock over the loss of the promising young scholar, who was described by friends as highly dedicated to his research in deep-tech innovations.

Not the first time

Indian students abroad often complained of alleged discrimination, racist attacks and negligence by authorities.

In a question raised by MP Asaduddin Owaisi in the Lok Sabha about student safety abroad, the Ministry of External Affairs highlighted its efforts towards keeping Indian students safe.