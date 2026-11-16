Bay of Bengal Cyclone Alert: IMD Warns of Severe Cyclonic Storm; Four States Brace for Heavy Rainfall

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a high-level weather alert as a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is rapidly organising and is projected to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm within the next 36 hours.

The developing weather system, set to be named Cyclone Akvan, has prompted state administrations across eastern and southern India—specifically Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, and West Bengal—to place disaster response teams on high alert as coastal regions brace for heavy to extremely heavy rainfall and gale-force winds.

According to the latest IMD bulletin, the deep depression over the southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal is moving north-northwestwards and is expected to strengthen into a cyclonic storm by Monday evening. The system is forecast to further intensify into a severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal by Tuesday evening, November 17, before continuing its northwestward trajectory toward the Andhra Pradesh coast.

As the system gains strength, wind speeds over the west-central Bay of Bengal are projected to reach 90–100 kmph, with gusts surging up to 110 kmph by Tuesday night and potentially escalating further as it nears the coast. In response to the approaching storm, the meteorological department has issued widespread rainfall warnings across four key states. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecast over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal between November 17 and 20.

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Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam are expected to bear the brunt of the downpour on November 18 and 20, with isolated pockets likely to witness extremely heavy rainfall. Similarly, Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal have been placed under heavy rainfall and thunderstorm alerts from November 18 through November 21, with coastal districts facing the highest risk of squally weather.

The IMD has warned of potential localised flooding, waterlogging in low-lying urban areas, traffic disruptions, and damage to standing crops and temporary structures. Sea conditions across the southwest, central, and northwest Bay of Bengal are expected to deteriorate from rough to phenomenal over the coming days.

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