Shamefully Biased and Pro-Pakistan Reportage On Pahalgam Massacre Exposes Repeat Offender BBC's Double Standards on Kashmir

In a strong move reflecting the nation’s outrage, the Indian government has formally reprimanded the BBC for its biased and misleading coverage of the recent dastardly terror attack at Baisaran meadows in Jammu & Kashmir’s Pahalgam which resulted in the brutal killing of 26 innocent tourists.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has sent a strongly worded letter to Jackie Martin, BBC’s India Operations Head, condemning the media house’s choice of words in referring to the coward terrorists responsible for the attack as ‘militants’ in an attempt to downplay the brutality of the massacre and the crystal clear role of Pakistan is harbouring them. The government has also reportedly warned the London-based British Broadcasting Corporation over its future reportage stating it will be closely monitored.

BBC’s reportage on Kashmir a Deliberate Attempt at Narrative Warfare

In one of its article titled as - ‘Pakistan suspends visas for Indians after deadly Kashmir attack’ – BBC chose to refer to the Pahalgam terror attack as a ‘militant’. The UK-based media outlet is facing massive backlash for its double-standards in whitewashing Pakistan-sponsored terrorism on Indian soil and distorting the ground realities in Kashmir.

BBC article titled - ‘Pakistan suspends visas for Indians after deadly Kashmir attack’

What came as more disgraceful, the BBC in the article has reported - “Pakistan has responded with tit-for-tat measures against India as tensions soared following a militant attack in Indian-administered Kashmir that killed 26 tourists.” The biased news piece also mentioned that the brutal killing of 26 tourists in Pahalgam was executed by a ‘group of gunmen'

BBC Double Standard Exposed

Here is how BBC reported on Pahalgam terror attack: Check below

BBC a Repeat Offender

However, this is not an isolated incident. Time and again, the BBC and several other Western media houses have shown a very evident bias when reporting on India, particularly on Kashmir-related issues.

BBC’s consistent narrative on Kashmir has always appears more aligned with anti-India lobbies. From subtly parroting Pakistan's propaganda to peddling false news about unrest in Kashmir valley post the abrogation of Article 370 back in 2019, BBC’s coverage has repeatedly come under fire for manipulating facts, downplaying terrorism, and amplifying separatist voices.

World Leaders Stand Strong With India

While Western media like BBC continue to doublespeak choosing to downplay the reality over truth on ground, governments across the world and its leaders have unequivocally condemned the Pahalgam massacre as a heinous act of terror.

BBC Editorial Bias Under Fire

BBC India Faces ED Heat

In addition to being criticised for its editorial bias, BBC India’s operations have also been under investigation for some time now. An investigation led by Enforcement Directorate into BBC is still underway for its alleged violations of foreign exchange rules. This followed a controversial BBC documentary critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi which the Centre denounced as ‘colonial propaganda’ aimed at undermining India’s sovereignty.