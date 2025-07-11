BBMP’s Rs 2.88 Cr Chicken Rice Scheme for 5,000 Stray Dogs Sparks Online Debate, Netizens Divided

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has announced a pilot project to serve cooked chicken rice to stray dogs in Bengaluru. Aimed at improving animal welfare and curbing aggressive stray dog behavior, the civic body plans to spend ₹2.88 crore annually to provide daily meals for around 5,000 dogs across the city.

What the Scheme Offers?

Under this scheme, each dog will receive 367 grams of chicken rice daily, costing ₹22 per meal. The food will include rice, chicken, vegetables, oil, salt, and turmeric, providing at least 750 kilocalories per portion. Fresh drinking water will also be provided during feeding. Meals will be prepared in centralized kitchens and delivered using GPS-enabled vehicles, with all feeding locations monitored and documented through geo-tagged photographs.

Feeding will take place at 100 locations identified by the BBMP, especially in areas with limited community feeding and food availability. Each feeding point will cater to a maximum of five dogs, ensuring manageable and safe distribution. Bengaluru currently has over 2.7 lakh stray dogs, and although the scheme covers only a fraction, it is seen as a meaningful step toward controlling stray-related issues.

BBMP officials say the initiative was designed in response to rising cases of dog attacks, including a fatal incident in Jalahalli last year. The goal is to reduce aggression and scavenging behavior among strays by ensuring they have consistent access to nutritious food. The structured feeding program is also expected to reduce conflicts between humans and strays in densely populated areas.

The civic body has invited FSSAI-registered food providers to bid for the contract. Each of BBMP’s eight zones East, West, South, RR Nagar, Dasarahalli, Bommanahalli, Yelahanka, and Mahadevapura has been allocated ₹36 lakh annually. Contractors must set up kitchens, manage utilities, and maintain hygiene standards at all stages. The contract will be valid for one year, with the possibility of extension based on performance.

Political Reactions

While many animal lovers have welcomed the move, Congress MP Karti P. Chidambaram criticized the scheme, arguing that feeding stray dogs on the streets could increase health and safety risks. He emphasized the need for dedicated shelter homes, vaccination, sterilization, and a long-term national strategy to manage the growing stray dog population. India, according to him, accounts for 36% of global rabies-related deaths, a worrying statistic that highlights the urgency of reform.

Social Media Reacts

Social media has been abuzz with mixed reactions to BBMP's ₹2.88 crore "chicken rice" scheme for stray dogs. While some animal lovers have praised the initiative for prioritizing the welfare of street animals, others have criticized the plan.

One user commented, “Nice gesture. Would be really helpful for the dogs and commune to have “dog shelter” so proper care is given and there are “no” stray dogs in the street etc. Solving the root cause will be helpful.”

