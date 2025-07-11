Who Was Radhika Yadav? And Why Was She Killed by Her Own Father? Here's What We Know So Far | Image: X

Gurugram Horror: In a shocking incident that has left Gurugram reeling, 25-year-old tennis player Radhika Yadav was tragically shot and killed by her own father, Deepak Yadav, at their home in Sector 57, Sushant Lok, on Thursday.

The horrific incident occurred while Radhika, who also ran a tennis academy, was reportedly cooking in the kitchen. Her 49-year-old father, Deepak Yadav, used his licensed .32 bore revolver, firing multiple bullets, three of which fatally struck Radhika, causing her immediate death.

Gurugram Police have arrested Deepak Yadav and charged him with murder.

Who Was Radhika Yadav?

Radhika Yadav was a rising star in Indian tennis. Born on March 23, 2000, she made remarkable progress in her career, reaching a career-high ITF women’s doubles ranking of 113 by November 2024.

Additionally, she secured an impressive fifth position in the Haryana women’s doubles rankings, reflecting her skill and commitment to the sport. After a shoulder injury temporarily halted her playing career, Radhika shifted her focus to coaching and established her own tennis academy, where she mentored young players and nurtured their potential.

"I Killed My Daughter Because…": How Patriarchal Rage Drove a Father to Kill His Own Daughter

In a shocking confession to Gurugram Police, Deepak Yadav, the father accused of brutally killing his 25-year-old tennis player daughter Radhika in Gurugram, has confessed to the crime, revealing a shocking motive rooted in patriarchal beliefs and societal pressure.

According to the official FIR, Deepak Yadav was consumed by anger over his daughter's successful tennis academy, which she opened after a shoulder injury.

"Villagers used to say I live off my daughter’s money, that she runs a tennis academy and earns while I do nothing," Deepak Yadav revealed during interrogation. He stated, "When I used to go to Wazirabad village to buy milk, people would even questioned her character, which deeply disturbed me."

"A few days ago, my daughter was not playing because of an injury in her shoulder. She had opened her own academy. She used to give coaching to children. When I used to go to Wazirabad to get milk in the village, people used to say that you eat the girl's earnings. Due to which I was very upset. People also used to point fingers at my daughter's character. I told my daughter that you have opened a tennis academy, close it, but my daughter refused to close the academy. This tension used to remain in my mind. Which used to hurt my dignity. Due to which I was very upset and tensed. Due to this tension, I took out my licensed revolver, when my daughter Radhika Yadav was cooking in the kitchen. So I shot my daughter Radhika Yadav three times on her waist from behind," the chilling confession of the Deepak Yadav revealed.

This constant public shaming, combined with perceived questions about his daughter's character, caused him immense "mental stress" and felt like a profound "attack on my honor and reputation."

Radhika Was Shot Thrice in the Back

The incident occurred around 10:30 AM on the first floor of their home. Radhika was in the kitchen when her father shot her three times in the waist from behind. At the time of the shooting, only Deepak, Radhika, and Radhika's mother, Manju Yadav, were present on the first floor. Radhika's brother, Dheeraj Yadav, was out of the house.

Hearing the gunshots, Deepak's brother, Kuldeep Yadav, who resides on the ground floor of the same house, rushed upstairs with his son, Piyush Yadav. They found Radhika bleeding in the kitchen, and the revolver was lying on a table in the drawing-room with one live cartridge remaining. Kuldeep Yadav immediately took Radhika to Asia Maringo Hospital, Sector 56, Gurugram, where doctors declared her dead.

The Gurugram Police swiftly initiated action. A case of murder has been registered based on the complaint filed by Kuldeep Yadav. Fingerprint experts collected evidence from the crime scene, and the revolver, along with other physical evidence, has been taken into police custody.