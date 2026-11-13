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  • BCCI U-19 Woman Cricketer Commits Suicide In Telangana's Vikarabad, Family Alleges Harassment Over Love Affair

BCCI U-19 Woman Cricketer Commits Suicide In Telangana's Vikarabad, Family Alleges Harassment Over Love Affair

A 17-year-old BCCI U-19 cricketer died by suicide in Telangana's Vikarabad, with her family alleging harassment by two youths, staging a protest and demanding strict action as police investigate.

Abhishek Tiwari
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Vikarabad: A 17-year-old BCCI U-19 cricketer died by suicide in Telangana's Vikarabad, with her family alleging harassment by two youths, staging a protest and demanding strict action as police investigate.

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Published By:
 Abhishek Tiwari
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