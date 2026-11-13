Updated 14 November 2026 at 00:10 IST BCCI U-19 Woman Cricketer Commits Suicide In Telangana's Vikarabad, Family Alleges Harassment Over Love Affair A 17-year-old BCCI U-19 cricketer died by suicide in Telangana's Vikarabad, with her family alleging harassment by two youths, staging a protest and demanding strict action as police investigate.